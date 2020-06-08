Reedsburg citizens protest racism, police violence, stating 'enough is enough'

Many videos of police dressed in riot gear and utilizing tear gas, pepper spray and physical violence against protesters have circulated around social media, with some originating from Madison and Milwaukee. Lubasi spoke to the growing push for nationwide police reform, saying that the quality of any given officer is not called into question, but that the institution of American law enforcement works against black communities.

“No one is saying that individual police officers are bad people,” Lubasi said. “Of course there can be and (there) are good people as cops. However, they are all part of a corrupt system. And the current standards of their very jobs support and strengthen the affirmation of the corrupt system, which is a problem.”

Lubasi also addressed several other common refrains among those speaking against the protests, such as “all lives matter” and “I don’t see color.” In the case of the former, which has been employed against the BLM movement for years before the death of George Floyd, Lubasi said that while all lives matter, the statement detracts from highlighting the systemic oppression of black Americans.

“Of course all lives matter,” Lubasi said. “But all lives cannot matter until the black ones do.”