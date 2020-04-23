Reedsburg City Council takes step toward issuing bonds for building projects, approves small business loan program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Reedsburg City Council took the first step in the process of financing a pair of building projects during its most recent monthly meeting.

The council adopted resolutions to begin in the borrowing process for the issuing of general obligation bonds totaling $7,425,000 at a meeting April 13. Of that total, $5,525,000 was authorized for the construction of a new public works/parks department building and the other $1,900,000 was authorized for expansion to the existing police department building.

“Because the market right now is so chaotic with everything going on with COVID-19, what the resolutions do is grant the city administrator and myself the ability to go out to bid and verify and select an underwriter that’s approved by the city to go to that full issuance,” said Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto.

The larger of the two projects is the construction of a new building in the city’s industrial park area that would mainly serve as storage space for equipment used by the public works and parks departments.