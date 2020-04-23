Reedsburg City Council takes step toward issuing bonds for building projects, approves small business loan program

The Reedsburg City Council took the first step in the process of financing a pair of building projects during its most recent monthly meeting.
The council adopted resolutions to begin in the borrowing process for the issuing of general obligation bonds totaling $7,425,000 at a meeting April 13. Of that total, $5,525,000 was authorized for the construction of a new public works/parks department building and the other $1,900,000 was authorized for expansion to the existing police department building.
“Because the market right now is so chaotic with everything going on with COVID-19, what the resolutions do is grant the city administrator and myself the ability to go out to bid and verify and select an underwriter that’s approved by the city to go to that full issuance,” said Reedsburg City Clerk/Treasurer and Finance Director Jacob Crosetto.
The larger of the two projects is the construction of a new building in the city’s industrial park area that would mainly serve as storage space for equipment used by the public works and parks departments.
The current building serving that purpose is closer to downtown Reedsburg. It sits in a flood zone and suffered wear and tear from the floods of 2008 and 2018. According to Crosetto, after the flooding two years ago, it was decided the city should pursue constructing a new building to replace the existing one.
“The majority of the space will be for public works storing their materials,” Crosetto said. “There will be some office space there and then a little of that space will be for the park department as well, again, to store mainly equipment.”
The other project deals will expanding the police department building.
“They’re going to be expanding the side of the building to build a new garage bay,” Crosetto said. “And then where the current garage is, they’re going to move the detective bullpen into that area. They’ve kind of just outgrown their space since they built.”
The city plans on heading into the bond markets in early June according to Carol Wirth, president of Wisconsin Public Finance Professionals LLC and municipal advisor to the city of Reedsburg,
Markets are currently volatile due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, which included municipalities running into liquidity problems back in March when issuing non-bank qualified bonds in the municipal market. However, Wirth doesn’t expect Reedsburg to face these troubles since they’ll be operating in a different market.
“At the present time, there is very good market acceptance,” Wirth said. “The city has what’s called bank-qualified (bonds), which means banks are able to purchase these bonds and they get certain tax advantages on the interest. So it makes them much more attractive. There’s a broader market for the city’s type of bonds."
At the meeting, the city council also awarded bids for the actual construction of the building projects. For the public works department building, they awarded the bid to Friede and Associates in Reedsburg in the amount of $5,246,455. For the police station project, the bid was awarded to Mike Koenig Construction Co. out of Sheboygan for $1,674,000.
Elsewhere on the agenda, the council affirmed the creation of a Small Business Emergency Assistance Fund Loan Program to provide some financial aid to local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting at the beginning of April, $300,000 from the city’s capital improvement budget was made available in $5,000 no-interest loans for businesses with 25 or fewer employees.
Crosetto said the decision to make funds available for small businesses in early April was driven largely by the federal government’s slow response toward passing the first stimulus package.
“It’s actually been quite popular,” Crosetto said. “We’ve had I think almost 25 people sign up and take the loan, so that’s about $125,000 right there. That’s not due back until the middle of December on the 15th.”
Per the resolution passed by the council, the emergency fund will remain open until May 31.
