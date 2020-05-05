Reedsburg, classic car community surprise 12-year-old for his birthday with drive by parade

The turnout featured more than 100 cars, motorcycles and a variety of classic cars at Nishan Park for the lineup to drive two blocks to Holmes’ house on Coventry Court to wish Henry happy birthday.

At first Henry Holmes had no idea what was going on, but realized it a second later after he heard a few honks, saw his mom take out her phone to record the event. Henry also saw his uncle, Brad Casper, drive around the corner of Huntington Park Drive and Coventry Court in his yellow Corvette to lead the parade down the street to the end of the cul-de-sac to turn around and go past their house.

“It was like our own personal car show, it was so neat,” Tassia Holmes said.

Standing by his mother, Henry Holmes and his family smiled and waved to those driving by honking their horns, shouting and holding signs reading “Happy Birthday Henry.” Some handed out gifts and cards while others did “burnouts” on the stretch of road outside their house. When the last car passed his house, Henry Holmes was overcome with emotion, crying happy tears and hugging his mother as the weight of what happened began to sink in.

“It was very moving for him to know this was all for him,” Tassia Holmes said. Henry denied a request for an interview because he was emotionally overwhelmed by the touching movement.