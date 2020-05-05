Reedsburg, classic car community surprise 12-year-old for his birthday with drive by parade

Henry Holmes was supposed to celebrate his 12th birthday at World’s Largest Bounce House in Milwaukee. With those plans cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his family and complete strangers from Reedsburg and surrounding counties got creative to celebrate his special day May 3 while remaining socially distant.
Holmes’ mother, Tassia, posted on Facebook about holding a surprise drive-by birthday parade by their house to celebrate Henry’s special day and somehow incorporate classic cars into the lineup because of his love of classic cars and car shows. The idea of holding a drive-by parade has gained popularity as a creative way to observe special occasions while remaining socially distant.
Holmes said she believed only a few friends would participate. The post attracted an acquaintance of the family who contacted Dennis Kluge from the Baraboo Classic Cruisers and Dells Area Cruisers, who helped spread the word around the area’s classic car community. Kluge said he checked with the county sheriff and police departments to see if it would be OK to host the parade.
The reason for the parade isn’t just for Henry Holmes but also to provide the community hope during a time when most people are cooped up inside the house, he said. Cars came from not only Baraboo and Reedsburg, but also Dane, Columbia, Juneau and other surrounding counties, he said.
The turnout featured more than 100 cars, motorcycles and a variety of classic cars at Nishan Park for the lineup to drive two blocks to Holmes’ house on Coventry Court to wish Henry happy birthday.
At first Henry Holmes had no idea what was going on, but realized it a second later after he heard a few honks, saw his mom take out her phone to record the event. Henry also saw his uncle, Brad Casper, drive around the corner of Huntington Park Drive and Coventry Court in his yellow Corvette to lead the parade down the street to the end of the cul-de-sac to turn around and go past their house.
“It was like our own personal car show, it was so neat,” Tassia Holmes said.
Standing by his mother, Henry Holmes and his family smiled and waved to those driving by honking their horns, shouting and holding signs reading “Happy Birthday Henry.” Some handed out gifts and cards while others did “burnouts” on the stretch of road outside their house. When the last car passed his house, Henry Holmes was overcome with emotion, crying happy tears and hugging his mother as the weight of what happened began to sink in.
“It was very moving for him to know this was all for him,” Tassia Holmes said. Henry denied a request for an interview because he was emotionally overwhelmed by the touching movement.
The moment was also emotional for his parents to witness friends, family and complete strangers come together to celebrate someone’s birthday.
“I cannot believe the support of our community,” Henry’s mother said. “To see all these people and most of them that don’t know him that came out just to support a child on their birthday.
“I would say a good majority of the crowd we didn’t know. I mean these people were giving him presents and we don’t know them.”
People like Baraboo resident Jeff Parchem didn’t know Henry or his family but showed up with his 1956 Chevy to brighten Henry’s day. He said it was a way to get out of the house to showcase his car while also making a fellow classic car enthusiast’s day.
As for plans after the drive-by celebration, it included social distance cake with his grandparents, Tassia Holmes said. Kluge said he plans to have one of the classic cars pick up Henry and Tassia Holmes for a ride along and go out to dinner after the pandemic subsides and the restrictions to slow the spread of the virus are lifted.
“We can’t do that now but in the future that’s a goal of ours,” Kluge said.
