Reedsburg clinic offering COVID-19 antibody test

A small Reedsburg clinic is offering the COVID-19 antibody test to anyone in the community who believes they might have contracted the disease and didn’t receive a test to determine if they had it.
The Worksite Wellness Center in downtown Reedsburg, which also provides medical services to employees at Reedsburg companies like Grede’s and Seats, started offering the serological test to detect if someone has the antibodies of the novel coronavirus during the week of April 27-May 1. Four patients had been tested so far for the disease using the antibody test, the clinic’s owner/manager Rodney Hahn said in an April 30 interview.
Sauk County has reported 65 positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 3.
Unlike the COVID-19 nasal swab test, which determines if a person currently has the disease, the antibody test determines if someone had the novel coronavirus in the past and recovered by drawing a patient’s blood. The blood is sent to a lab for further analysis and results are sent to the patient within two to four days depending on how busy the lab is, Hahn said. The clinic has also been offering the COVID-19 nasal swab test to determine if a person has an active case, he said.
While the FDA issued a letter to health care providers April 17 recommending continuing the use of the serological tests to help identify people who may have been exposed to or have recovered from the infection, it also says health care providers should be “aware of the limitations of these tests and the risks to patients and the community if the test results are used as the sole basis to diagnose COVID-19,” according to the letter posted to its website.
For Hahn, the antibody test provided answers and closure to something the 59-year-old thought was a sinus infection. He started feeling very fatigued and tired with muscle aches from the waist down in the latter half of March. Hahn said he began to feel body aches but didn’t have a fever.
Hahn said he didn’t receive a test to determine if he had COVID-19 at the time of his symptoms, mainly due to the shortage of tests and medical providers only administering it to the sickest patients in the early days of the pandemic. He was cleared to go back to work March 30 after self-isolating at home with his symptoms.
“I was told in all likelihood I had it, but I wanted to know,” Hahn said. “I just wanted to know and this gave me the opportunity to know.”
From the antibody test, he was able to know he had exposure to and fully recovered from the novel coronavirus. Knowing he now possesses the antibody, he plans to donate his plasma to help other COVID-19 patients recover from the disease.
It’s one of the reasons he started the process of the clinic offering the antibody test, to help other community members provide a peace of mind during a time when people are fearful, but also so others have the option to help those sick with the illness.
Worksite Wellness Center Physician Assistant Jean Stransky said while anyone can get an antibody test, it isn't necessary for those who did not show symptoms of the COVID-19 virus, which include fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, change in sense of smell or taste and sore throat, to receive a test.
“If you weren’t sick at all there’s not really a reason to be checked for antibodies,” she said.
Since the clinic operates on a cash only basis, it does not accept insurance. Patients will have to pay $120 out of pocket for the antibody test, which includes the blood draw, Hahn said. The amount will help cover the cost of administering the test, so the clinic is not profiting off administering it, he said. Documentation will be provided for positive results for those who want to donate their plasma as well as negative test results.
Hahn said it is preferred people who want a test call the clinic at 608-768-3333 to schedule an appointment. The office is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Thursdays 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.