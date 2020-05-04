Reedsburg clinic offering COVID-19 antibody test

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A small Reedsburg clinic is offering the COVID-19 antibody test to anyone in the community who believes they might have contracted the disease and didn’t receive a test to determine if they had it.

The Worksite Wellness Center in downtown Reedsburg, which also provides medical services to employees at Reedsburg companies like Grede’s and Seats, started offering the serological test to detect if someone has the antibodies of the novel coronavirus during the week of April 27-May 1. Four patients had been tested so far for the disease using the antibody test, the clinic’s owner/manager Rodney Hahn said in an April 30 interview.

Sauk County has reported 65 positive cases of COVID-19 as of May 3.

Unlike the COVID-19 nasal swab test, which determines if a person currently has the disease, the antibody test determines if someone had the novel coronavirus in the past and recovered by drawing a patient’s blood. The blood is sent to a lab for further analysis and results are sent to the patient within two to four days depending on how busy the lab is, Hahn said. The clinic has also been offering the COVID-19 nasal swab test to determine if a person has an active case, he said.