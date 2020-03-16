Reedsburg community reacts to coronavirus

Jolanta Piskozub has taken measures to prepare should any cases of COVID-19 occur in Reedsburg. But at the same time she fears for her family with the uncertainty of coronavirus and if other restrictions could be put in place.

The Reedsburg resident said she’s purchased two week’s worth of food and supplies, like rice and toilet paper, in case she needs to stay in her house.

“Because I need to have some equipment uf something happens I can’t come and stay in the line,” she said. “You need to have something you must be prepared. I am not crazy to buy too much, but for two to three weeks I am safe.”

Piskozub, whose originally from Poland and still has family in the country as well as Germany and Canada, said she fears for them during this time and that the United States might follow similar restrictions other European countries have taken to prevent the rapid spread of the virus.

She said her daughter attends Auburn University in Michigan, which also announced cancellations, and was concerned about her safety and not being able to travel to see her if stricter restrictions would be put in place.