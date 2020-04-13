Reedsburg dairy farmers struggle with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dairy farmers have had it rough the past couple of years with low milk prices contributing to decreasing milk checks. With restaurants and schools shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its led to an even sharper drop in the demand for milk.

After seeing prices rise to about $17 to $18 per hundredweight, 100 pounds of milk, last fall for about two months, Jodi Behn said prices have hit even lower than what it’s been in the last two years.

Behn said future market milk prices for this June and July are between $12 per hundred pounds of milk, compared to $14 per hundred weight the last couple of years when milk prices were low. She said April 8 the 80-herd operation she owns with her husband, three children and her husband’s parents in Reedsburg hasn’t been told to dump milk, something other farmers have been told to do with the effects of the pandemic.

“We pray every day we don’t have to dump our milk,” Behn said. “So far everything has been going on as scheduled.”