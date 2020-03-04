Reedsburg Deli Bean Café, Viking Village Foods tied for Business of the Year chamber award

The Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce business of the year award ended in a tie between two local businesses.
The honor was split between both nominees, with Deli Bean Café awarded selected for the small business category and Viking Village Foods for large business category at the chamber’s annual meeting and awards dinner Feb. 25 at the Reedsburg Country Club. Country Charm Fresh Floral and Gifts, Jay’s Power Center and Lorraine’s Mini Mall were also nominated for the award.
Deli Bean Café Owner Marilyn Karbush expressed gratitude for the award and thanked the community for its support over the past 17 years her and husband, Muhammad, owned the café on East Main Street.
“This is mean a lot this is very, very nice to get this award,” Karbush said.
She announced the business recently changed hands with family friend Benn Trodahl taking over as the new owner of the café. Trodahl purchased the business from the Karbush’s during the week of Feb. 17-21, one week before the awards ceremony, Karbush said in her speech.
Viking Village Foods General Manager and Owner Pam Coy thanked her staff, customers and community as she accepted the award. Viking Village Foods was also one of the several businesses recognized for milestone anniversaries with its 45th year in the community.
“It’s a great place to be a part of,” Coy said. “You guys are always supportive of everything that goes on here.”
Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile Owner Betti Jo Dorava fought back tears as she accepted the New Business Award, telling the story of how she started the shop on Main Street almost a year ago and the hope of continuing the support of the over 40 vendors it carries and the dreams of others who want to start their own business.
“My hope is that someday they’ll go out and they will rent a spot and they will grow Reedsburg even bigger,” Dorava said. “If we can get everybody to really fulfill their dream, or at least try it, that’s what I’ve hoped for.”
The People’s Choice Award, selected by the chamber from recommendations around the community and announced at the meeting, went to the Reedsburg Area High School Drama Club and Music Department for its student performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat last fall.
Reedsburg Area High School Director of Musical and Plays Jeff Herschleb and Director of Choirs Kristen Sporakowski accepted the award, with Sporakowski expressing appreciation for the award and to the community for supporting the arts.
The school’s performance of the musical was presented at the Wisconsin High School Theater Festival and was nominated in every category the school district was eligible for the Jerry Awards, she said.
“We’re more of a behind the scenes kind of team who just want to go out and give our students the best opportunities possible and for some reason, this show, it felt right,” Sporakowski said.
Other winners from the 2020 chamber awards
Pride and Promotion: Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg
Customer Service: Craig Stovey
Chamber Spirit: Reedsburg Area Helping Hands
First Impression: Prairie Ridge Intermediate School
