Reedsburg Deli Bean Café, Viking Village Foods tied for Business of the Year chamber award

Viking Village Foods General Manager and Owner Pam Coy thanked her staff, customers and community as she accepted the award. Viking Village Foods was also one of the several businesses recognized for milestone anniversaries with its 45th year in the community.

“It’s a great place to be a part of,” Coy said. “You guys are always supportive of everything that goes on here.”

Lucy’s Main Street Mercantile Owner Betti Jo Dorava fought back tears as she accepted the New Business Award, telling the story of how she started the shop on Main Street almost a year ago and the hope of continuing the support of the over 40 vendors it carries and the dreams of others who want to start their own business.

“My hope is that someday they’ll go out and they will rent a spot and they will grow Reedsburg even bigger,” Dorava said. “If we can get everybody to really fulfill their dream, or at least try it, that’s what I’ve hoped for.”

