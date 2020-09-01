Reedsburg family treks to Texas to deliver bikes for those in need

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg family took it upon themselves to deliver more than 50 bikes to those in need after the Summer Outdoor Adventure Club’s after school bike program’s trip to deliver the bikes was cancelled due to COVID-19.

The after school bike program, which happens at Pineview Elementary School, normally takes an annual trip to deliver repaired bikes to those in need. This year the group planned to travel to Ysleta Lutheran Mission in El Paso, Texas, which helps underprivileged children in the area and in Juarez, Mexico, but the trip was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

When the trip was cancelled, Gary Williams, who is in charge of the program, said the Hyzer family reached out with an offer to deliver the bikes. April Hyzer, a Reedsburg resident, planned to visit her sister in Houston in July, around the same time the trip was supposed to happen, and decided to deliver the bikes while in Texas.

Williams said the program also sent more than 70 bikes earlier in the year across the Mexican border. However, those bikes will mainly go to families in need in the El Paso, Texas area due to issues getting items across the border due to COVID-19, Williams said.