Reedsburg firework complaints double in 2020 during Fourth of July weekend

Firework complaints in Reedsburg more than doubled during this year's Fourth of July weekend compared to the previous year.
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the Reedsburg Police Department received 18 calls from July 1-6 regarding fireworks complaints compared to seven during the same time frame last year. For July 4, 13 complaints were received compared to five last year. Police issued five warnings for use of illegal fireworks compared to none last year. No citations were issued over the weekend.
“I think overall people were fairly responsible and that’s appreciated on our end from first responders trying to manage the weekend,” Cummings said.
Cummings attributes the increase in firework calls to more people staying home and many Independence Day public fireworks displays around the area cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“I can’t speak for everyone who was using fireworks over the weekend,” he said. “But I would suspect that with people trying to stay at home a little bit more due to the coronavirus and cancellation of area fireworks I would suspect that lead to an increase in the fireworks complaints.”
Cummings said complaints requesting police assistance would mainly come from those using the bigger fireworks. State law allows for sale, possession and use of certain smaller devices without a permit, such as sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and toy snakes. Anything bigger that leaves the ground requires a permit and are illegal to use for consumer use. Reedsburg’s ordinance follows state law for firework use.
Cummings said police aren’t always able to determine where the fireworks are located because the device might have been put out prior to an officer's arrival. When police do find those using the devices officers issue a written warning, if one hasn’t been issued yet, and ask for compliance with city and state law regarding fireworks. If the person doesn’t comply with the warning a citation is issued, he said.
Cummings said most people were compliant with the law.
“Most people understand we are doing our job too and we are there to enforce the ordinances and laws that are put into place,” he said.
Cummings said there weren’t any reports of major damage and wasn’t aware of any reports of injuries from firework use. However, he said the police department assisted the fire department in responding to a call at 1:41 a.m. July 5 at Ramsey Park, where it was reported a garbage can with debris inside caught fire. The siding to the corner post of the pavilion received some damage and the garbage can was a total loss, he said.
Cummings said the cause of the fire is uncertain at this time but it was possible discarded fireworks could have started the fire.
Reedsburg Fire Chief Craig Douglas also said other than the garbage can fire at Ramsey Park, the fire department didn’t receive any other calls for emergencies over the weekend. Reedsburg Area Medical Center Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience Carla Mercer said the emergency room did not see any firework related injuries during the weekend.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
