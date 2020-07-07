Reedsburg firework complaints double in 2020 during Fourth of July weekend

Cummings said police aren’t always able to determine where the fireworks are located because the device might have been put out prior to an officer's arrival. When police do find those using the devices officers issue a written warning, if one hasn’t been issued yet, and ask for compliance with city and state law regarding fireworks. If the person doesn’t comply with the warning a citation is issued, he said.

Cummings said most people were compliant with the law.

“Most people understand we are doing our job too and we are there to enforce the ordinances and laws that are put into place,” he said.

Cummings said there weren’t any reports of major damage and wasn’t aware of any reports of injuries from firework use. However, he said the police department assisted the fire department in responding to a call at 1:41 a.m. July 5 at Ramsey Park, where it was reported a garbage can with debris inside caught fire. The siding to the corner post of the pavilion received some damage and the garbage can was a total loss, he said.

Cummings said the cause of the fire is uncertain at this time but it was possible discarded fireworks could have started the fire.