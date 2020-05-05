Reedsburg food pantry sees increase in recipients, helps meet demand in food due to virus

Usually around 60 to 70 families show up every Wednesday to the Reedsburg Area Food Pantry to receive food on distribution day, a number President Shirley Henry said has increased every week due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Henry said 11 new people requested to take food home on distribution day the morning of April 22 and she expects the number to increase as the pandemic drags on into its second month. She didn’t know how many came in the evening to receive a week’s worth of food.
With stay at home orders forcing businesses and schools to shut down or reduced to only providing minimum basic operations to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, it’s created a ripple effect financially impacting companies in almost every industry. Some have even implemented cost-cutting measures, like temporary layoffs, to lessen the financial impact of the virus.
Only one person comes to the food pantry representing one family. The food pantry said it has seen bigger families request food from the food pantry, some who have lost their job due to the coronavirus. The food pantry supports people from the Reedsburg and Weston School Districts.
With some still waiting on aid like expanded unemployment benefits and stimulus checks, it’s created a surge in demand for food pantries to fill the void and supply the hunger needs of communities across the nation. She said the food pantry’s expenses have increased from $5,000 a month to $10,000 with the growing demand and price increases in some grocery products.
Hearing stories of those who have been laid off for the first time in their working life or not receiving their unemployment benefits is emotional for Henry.
“It’s emotional because I can understand people have a lot of pride and they don’t want to come there but we are there to give food,” she said.
Usually the process requires a person to come into the pantry, located at 134 S. Locust St., and complete a registration process with how much income they receive and how many people are in the family. However, with coronavirus concerns the process is different.
Henry said there isn’t a registration process to check for income restrictions at present because there isn’t any way to gather the information with no one being let in the building, so anyone who needs food can receive it. Those who need food are asked to stand outside 8 feet back when they arrive at the food pantry.
A volunteer will ask their name and how many are in their family from a social distance before going back inside to fill a cart to bring to the recipient to load into their car. All carts are sanitized after each use, she said.
“We box up stuff and take it out,” she said. “We just ask how many are in their family so we give them enough food… if they need food we will give it to them.”
Volunteer Dan Rodwell added the relaxed restrictions are also to assist people who have lost their job, even on a temporary basis, due to the crisis.
“That’s what we are aiming to do is to help people,” Rodwell said.
The amount of volunteers inside the food pantry are kept to a minimum to lessen contact, each wearing gloves and masks while gathering food for a cart. A pre-filled box includes a combination of basic and donated items like cereal, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce, fruit, tuna, pancake mix and condiments, Henry said. Laundry soap may be given out if it is available, she said.
With the increased demand for food, donations from the community have grown. Henry said Kalahari Resorts recently donated a large truckload of food filled with powdered sugar donuts, carrots, apples, and dressing to feed 75 people. One person donated handmade soap for volunteers to place in boxes and another community member purchases enough food every week to feed six families, she said.
Monetary donations have also increased. Retired community members have donated their federal stimulus checks and companies have donated money to help the food pantry purchase items to meet the increased demand, she said. According to Rodwell, the Lions Club recently donated $7,000 in matched funds from the community to the food pantry, Rodwell said.
Every dollar helps the food pantry purchase necessary basic grocery items to fill the boxes, especially important because of the high demand some products, like meat, are facing because of the shortage which leads to price increases.
“We like to give out meat so they have a base for their meal,” Henry said. “Every check we get if its $10, $20, it adds up because we are able to buy more things.”
She said a lot of the donations require the food pantry purchase dairy products to help the industry, which has faced a sharp decline in demand for milk products with schools and restaurants shut down, heavily affecting farmers.
Food distribution is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. Those who want to donate money can make a check out to the Reedsburg Food Pantry to send or drop off, Henry said.
Anyone with questions can call the food pantry on Wednesday morning at 608-524-6272 or contact Henry at 608-415-5203.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
