Reedsburg food pantry sees increase in recipients, helps meet demand in food due to virus

Hearing stories of those who have been laid off for the first time in their working life or not receiving their unemployment benefits is emotional for Henry.

“It’s emotional because I can understand people have a lot of pride and they don’t want to come there but we are there to give food,” she said.

Usually the process requires a person to come into the pantry, located at 134 S. Locust St., and complete a registration process with how much income they receive and how many people are in the family. However, with coronavirus concerns the process is different.

Henry said there isn’t a registration process to check for income restrictions at present because there isn’t any way to gather the information with no one being let in the building, so anyone who needs food can receive it. Those who need food are asked to stand outside 8 feet back when they arrive at the food pantry.

A volunteer will ask their name and how many are in their family from a social distance before going back inside to fill a cart to bring to the recipient to load into their car. All carts are sanitized after each use, she said.

“We box up stuff and take it out,” she said. “We just ask how many are in their family so we give them enough food… if they need food we will give it to them.”