Reedsburg Freedom Fest cancelled due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg’s annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest Celebration is cancelled this year due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellation of this year’s Independence Day celebration was announced in a May 5 press release from Reedsburg Mayor David Estes, stating the Freedom Fest Committee decided to cancel this year’s event with the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing impact on the public and strict consultation of local health professionals.

“We are terribly disappointed to have to cancel this wonderful event,” Estes said in the statement. “But the safety of the citizens of Reedsburg remains our top priority throughout this unprecedented public health emergency.”

Chairperson Ann Estes, who is also the wife of Mayor David Estes, said it is the second time the event has been cancelled in its history. The very first event was cancelled due to a drought where both the fireworks and festival were cancelled, she said.

This year’s festival was scheduled for July 4 and includes activities like bands, vendors along Eat Street and games in Nishan Park with fireworks held later in the evening. Ann Estes said the festival is cancelled until next year and there is still the question if fireworks will be held July 4 depending on restrictions for group sizes.