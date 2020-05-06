Reedsburg Freedom Fest cancelled due to COVID-19

Reedsburg’s annual Fourth of July Freedom Fest Celebration is cancelled this year due to ongoing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The cancellation of this year’s Independence Day celebration was announced in a May 5 press release from Reedsburg Mayor David Estes, stating the Freedom Fest Committee decided to cancel this year’s event with the COVID-19 pandemic's ongoing impact on the public and strict consultation of local health professionals.
“We are terribly disappointed to have to cancel this wonderful event,” Estes said in the statement. “But the safety of the citizens of Reedsburg remains our top priority throughout this unprecedented public health emergency.”
Chairperson Ann Estes, who is also the wife of Mayor David Estes, said it is the second time the event has been cancelled in its history. The very first event was cancelled due to a drought where both the fireworks and festival were cancelled, she said.
This year’s festival was scheduled for July 4 and includes activities like bands, vendors along Eat Street and games in Nishan Park with fireworks held later in the evening. Ann Estes said the festival is cancelled until next year and there is still the question if fireworks will be held July 4 depending on restrictions for group sizes.
Ann Estes said the committee is thinking about holding the fireworks in the fall, around Labor Day, but even that idea will depend if gatherings will be allowed by that time. The Safer at Home order currently limits gatherings of no more than 10 people.
“That’s a ‘what if’ right now. We are really waiting to see what the governor and what the health departments all say,” Ann Estes said of the possibility of rescheduling the fireworks during the fall.
Ann Estes said another reason Freedom Fest was cancelled is because of the planning it takes to organize the event from coordinating bands to vendors. It was also safer from a financial standpoint to cancel rather than keep planning only to realize it can’t be held due to restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Planning normally starts every September and bands had already been booked for this year’s event prior to the cancellation, she said.
“We’d rather be safe than have to cancel at the last minute and lose a lot of money,” Ann Estes said.
Ann Estes said the committee hasn’t thought about what next year’s plans will consist of with the event.
“Hopefully this will all be over by then and Freedom Fest will go on as normal,” she said.
Fireworks at Freedom Fest 2019
Ava on bouncy house
Cordell Royer
Laura and Ashley dance
Aliyah gets airbrush tattoo
Finley and Kendal
071119-reed-gallery-free044
071119-reed-gallery-free040
071119-reed-gallery-free008
071119-reed-gallery-free043
071119-reed-gallery-free051
071119-reed-gallery-free009
071119-reed-gallery-free010
071119-reed-gallery-free011
Chris and Jordann
071119-reed-gallery-free012
071119-reed-gallery-free013
071119-reed-gallery-free014
071119-reed-gallery-free015
071119-reed-gallery-free016
071119-reed-gallery-free017
071119-reed-gallery-free018
071119-reed-gallery-free020
071119-reed-gallery-free021
071119-reed-gallery-free022
071119-reed-gallery-free023
071119-reed-gallery-free024
071119-reed-gallery-free025
071119-reed-gallery-free026
071119-reed-gallery-free027
071119-reed-gallery-free028
071119-reed-gallery-free029
071119-reed-gallery-free030
071119-reed-gallery-free031
071119-reed-gallery-free049
071119-reed-gallery-free032
071119-reed-gallery-free033
071119-reed-gallery-free034
071119-reed-gallery-free035
071119-reed-gallery-free036
071119-reed-gallery-free037
071119-reed-gallery-free038
071119-reed-gallery-free039
071119-reed-gallery-free041
071119-reed-gallery-free042
071119-reed-gallery-free045
071119-reed-gallery-free046
071119-reed-gallery-free047
071119-reed-gallery-free048
071119-reed-gallery-free050
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.