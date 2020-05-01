Reedsburg High School wins Jerry Awards for 'Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

In its first time participating in the Jerry Awards, the Reedsburg Area High School Drama Club and Music Department came away with several accolades this year for its performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," including the top honor for Outstanding Musical.
The group also took home five individual awards with Jacob Gesteland and Gage McKnight taking home outstanding lead performance awards for their role as Joseph and Pharaoh respectively in the musical by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber. For Outstanding Supportive Performance, Ryan Matz won for his role as Simeon and Luke Meister for playing Judah. Andrew Herschleb received the Spirit Award.
The drama and theater department was nominated in every category for this year's Jerry Awards, the high school equivalent of the Tony Awards.
https://www.facebook.com/reedsburgschools/posts/1775310602611303
Drama Director Jeff Herschleb said Reedsburg Area High School was one of 16 schools to receive the honor of outstanding musical from more than 80 participating schools in this year's awards. He said it was an honor and is proud of what the students did to gain the recognition to receive the awards.
“It’s very humbling and we’re very grateful and we’re very honored to be a part of this whole thing,” he said.
Normally winners will have the opportunity to perform a live show at the Overture Center in Madison. However, due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Overture Center is hosting a virtual awards show to honor this year's winners, which will be broadcast on both the Jerry Awards and Overture Center Facebook pages on June 7, 7 p.m. The virtual awards show will include performances, group numbers and shout outs, according to the Overture Center’s website. The awards will also be sent out to each individual who won, Herschleb said.
Herschleb said the virtual performance is a way to still recognize the students for their hard work. Each individual who won awards had to send in a small video clip of themselves singing songs from their performance. Clips of the live show, which the school district performed back in November, could not be used, he said.
“It’s going to be much different. They are going to be in their bedroom or in their living room or rec room or wherever they record this and doing this with a karaoke track versus having a live orchestra on stage and having rehearsals,” he said. “Now everybody is kind of doing their own thing on their own and they are all sending it in.”
Herschleb said the performance and success of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" was because of community support and students who put in a tireless work ethic, along with everyone in the production working together, from the cast, to the orchestra, and technical crew. He said it was an outstanding show and something the drama and theater club is proud of.
“This group as a whole worked extremely well together, knew their job and did their job,” he said. “The result is this unbelievable show.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
