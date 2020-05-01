Reedsburg High School wins Jerry Awards for 'Joseph and Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Normally winners will have the opportunity to perform a live show at the Overture Center in Madison. However, due the COVID-19 pandemic, the Overture Center is hosting a virtual awards show to honor this year's winners, which will be broadcast on both the Jerry Awards and Overture Center Facebook pages on June 7, 7 p.m. The virtual awards show will include performances, group numbers and shout outs, according to the Overture Center’s website. The awards will also be sent out to each individual who won, Herschleb said.

Herschleb said the virtual performance is a way to still recognize the students for their hard work. Each individual who won awards had to send in a small video clip of themselves singing songs from their performance. Clips of the live show, which the school district performed back in November, could not be used, he said.

“It’s going to be much different. They are going to be in their bedroom or in their living room or rec room or wherever they record this and doing this with a karaoke track versus having a live orchestra on stage and having rehearsals,” he said. “Now everybody is kind of doing their own thing on their own and they are all sending it in.”