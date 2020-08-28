Reedsburg holding protest for racial injustice Aug. 30

Wood is hoping the protest in Reedsburg will open more conversations about how one can help and how every one of all races can come together to spread awareness of injustice.

“I just feel like so many people are stuck in this place where they feel like it’s OK to ignore it because it’s not happening to you,” Wood said. “But these are human lives at stake, its nothing to ignore.”

Wood was present at the Reedsburg rally in June and was inspired by the people who attended the event.

“I loved to see people caring and trying to do the right thing,” she said.

Some protests regarding the shooting of Blake, including those in Kenosha and Madison, have resulted in violence that prompted Gov. Tony Evers to deploy the National Guard. Wood said the intent of the rally in Reedsburg is to be strictly peaceful.

Wood said she spoke with the Reedsburg Police Department about hosting the protest. She also plans on talking to the businesses along Main Street to let them know of the protest as well.