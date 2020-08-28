Reedsburg holding protest for racial injustice Aug. 30

Protesters will take to the streets in Reedsburg to call for change against social injustice for a second time this year and to voice outrage over the shooting of Jacob Blake.
Blake was shot by a police officer in Kenosha last Sunday.
The Justice for Jacob Blake rally will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Sunday, on East Main Street near 1500 Main St. in Reedsburg.
It is the second rally hosted in the city this year addressing injustice. More than 100 citizens gathered in Reedsburg during a Black Lives Matters protest in early June in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of a now former Minneapolis police officer. Like Floyd, Blake’s shooting has sparked similar protests around the nation, calls for equality and changes in the police system.
Fourteen-year-old La Valle resident Samantha Wood, the organizer of the event in Reedsburg, said she was “disgusted” when she heard what happened to Blake, especially because it happened in her home state. She said the idea of the protest in Reedsburg is to express the injustices happening in society and voice a need for change.
“No human being should be shot seven times in the back,” Wood said. “It is unacceptable. All of the injustices. All the police brutality and things need to change and I feel like it helps seeing real change happening.”
Wood is hoping the protest in Reedsburg will open more conversations about how one can help and how every one of all races can come together to spread awareness of injustice.
“I just feel like so many people are stuck in this place where they feel like it’s OK to ignore it because it’s not happening to you,” Wood said. “But these are human lives at stake, its nothing to ignore.”
Wood was present at the Reedsburg rally in June and was inspired by the people who attended the event.
“I loved to see people caring and trying to do the right thing,” she said.
Some protests regarding the shooting of Blake, including those in Kenosha and Madison, have resulted in violence that prompted Gov. Tony Evers to deploy the National Guard. Wood said the intent of the rally in Reedsburg is to be strictly peaceful.
Wood said she spoke with the Reedsburg Police Department about hosting the protest. She also plans on talking to the businesses along Main Street to let them know of the protest as well.
“Everything should go down smoothly,” she said. “There is no intention for violence or anything like that. It’s just supposed to be peaceful and expressing all the injustices that are happening right now and I feel like we need to talk about it.”
Wood said those attending the rally must wear a mask and social distancing is required due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While it’s a three-hour event, she said people can come and go as they please. She encourages people to bring their own water to stay hydrated and signs to hold. While the protest is held in Reedsburg, she said anyone is welcome to attend.
Wood said other details are still being figured out, like speakers, and there might be a 7-minute moment of silence for the seven times Blake was shot.
For more information on the rally, go to the event’s Facebook page or message Wood through her personal page, Hammy Reign.
