Reedsburg holds back the badge rally to support law enforcement

In the midst of scrutiny surrounding police departments around the nation, locals from the Reedsburg area gathered to show support for local law enforcement.
Holding “We Back the Badge” signs and American flags, about 20 people attended the rally on a sweltering afternoon July 25 to support local police departments.
Attendees met at the former Star Cinema movie theater in Reedsburg, crossed to the south side of Main Street and marched two blocks east to turn right on Park Street to walk by the police department and end at Harvest Park. Police were also present at the rally.
No counter protesters were seen during the route. Some vehicles driving by honked their horns in support of the rally and those standing by on Main Street businesses cheered as the demonstrators walked by.
Organizer Linda Christman, a La Valle resident, said the idea of the rally was to show support for local law enforcement, fire department and EMTs. People were asked to wear only Back the Badge blue and black items and bring American flags.
“We decided we needed to show our support for them,” Christman said. “It makes no sense to defund police. That’s why there is so much chaos right now because people are wanting to defund police. We need to show them that we support them and we don’t want them defunded.”
The Back the Badge Rally comes about a month after a Black Lives Matters protest was held in Reedsburg, where more than 100 people attended to protest the death of George Floyd and speak out against racism and police violence. Similar peaceful protests have happened around the nation to call for reform while others have turned violent.
In Madison, the school board approved to cancel its contract with the Madison Police Department for providing school resource officers at all four of its high schools, according to a June 30 online article from the Wisconsin State Journal.
Christman said police departments should continue to be funded because of the work they do to keep the community safe and build relationships with citizens. She choked back emotion as she described how a little child in the area couldn’t have his birthday party due to COVID-19, so the police department showed up with balloons to celebrate the special occasion.
“They are not just out trying to arrest people,” Christman said. “They have good relationships with children in the park and just helping people. They are good neighbors, they are here to help, not to be a problem."
Jerry Horkan, a Reedsburg resident, attended the event with his family, including his wife, Amber, his son Dane, 9, daughter Kendal, 4, along with cousins Ian Powell, 9, and Asher Powell, 4, to show support for local law enforcement.
“They need the community support to show we back them up and we think they are necessary,” Horkan said.
Reedsburg resident Jed Seidl, a retired police officer, also attended the rally. Seidl served for 34 years, including with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. He believes law enforcement needs support now more than ever with the lack of respect agencies are receiving.
“There’s just a very false narrative about all cops being bad and that’s unfortunate because that’s so not true,” he said. "There's so many things that entail what law enforcement does. In fact, arrests are a very small part of what they do."
He said law enforcement needs to do a better job at eliminating police officers who don’t follow policies. But, he added it should be a lesson for change and better training policies for enhancement rather than putting a label that all police officers are bad and should be abolished all together.
He said police officers he’s worked with over the years have done whatever they can to help people of all races and populations in need.
“Just like any professions you have bad and good in every profession and there is a system in place to take care of those who do follow the rules,” Seidl said. “But to make all law enforcement bad, it’s just heartbreaking after all the years I was a police officer.”
