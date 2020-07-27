Reedsburg holds back the badge rally to support law enforcement

Jerry Horkan, a Reedsburg resident, attended the event with his family, including his wife, Amber, his son Dane, 9, daughter Kendal, 4, along with cousins Ian Powell, 9, and Asher Powell, 4, to show support for local law enforcement.

“They need the community support to show we back them up and we think they are necessary,” Horkan said.

Reedsburg resident Jed Seidl, a retired police officer, also attended the rally. Seidl served for 34 years, including with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department. He believes law enforcement needs support now more than ever with the lack of respect agencies are receiving.

“There’s just a very false narrative about all cops being bad and that’s unfortunate because that’s so not true,” he said. "There's so many things that entail what law enforcement does. In fact, arrests are a very small part of what they do."

He said law enforcement needs to do a better job at eliminating police officers who don’t follow policies. But, he added it should be a lesson for change and better training policies for enhancement rather than putting a label that all police officers are bad and should be abolished all together.