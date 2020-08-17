Reedsburg hosts drive thru chicken dinner to support historical society

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Adjusting its format from a normal dine-in setting to a drive thru didn’t affect the outcome of the Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s annual chicken barbecue fundraiser Aug. 16.

All 1,000 chicken meals sold out within two hours, according to society president Craig Braunschweig. It was the organization’s first time hosting the fundraiser as a drive thru only option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place around Memorial Day weekend but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The lines started forming at around 10:30 a.m. for customers to see if they could get a chicken meal. Cars were backed up in several lines behind the cabins of the Pioneer Log Cabin Village, located about three miles outside Reedsburg.

The half pieces of chicken were cooked by Reedsburg’s Knights of Columbus chapter and came with a baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll and milk. A total of how much money was raised was not available Aug. 16.

