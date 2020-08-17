You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reedsburg hosts drive thru chicken dinner to support historical society
0 comments
featured

Reedsburg hosts drive thru chicken dinner to support historical society

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Adjusting its format from a normal dine-in setting to a drive thru didn’t affect the outcome of the Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s annual chicken barbecue fundraiser Aug. 16.

All 1,000 chicken meals sold out within two hours, according to society president Craig Braunschweig. It was the organization’s first time hosting the fundraiser as a drive thru only option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place around Memorial Day weekend but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.

The lines started forming at around 10:30 a.m. for customers to see if they could get a chicken meal. Cars were backed up in several lines behind the cabins of the Pioneer Log Cabin Village, located about three miles outside Reedsburg.

The half pieces of chicken were cooked by Reedsburg’s Knights of Columbus chapter and came with a baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll and milk. A total of how much money was raised was not available Aug. 16.

Additional photos from the chicken barbecue are on our website www.reedsburgtimespress.com.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: 3 Polls Give Biden Narrow Lead in Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News