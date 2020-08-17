Reedsburg hosts drive thru chicken dinner to support historical society

×
Knights of Columbus Members Terry Cooper, left, Chuck Nolan, second from right, and Frank Duren, far right, inspect the chicken to see if it is ready for serving. The group cooked the chicken for the Reedsburg Area Historical Society's chicken barbecue drive thru fundraiser held Aug. 16 at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village in Reedsburg.
Knights of Columbus Member Karl Berna sprays the organization's "secret sauce" on the half pieces of chicken cooking on the grill to serve to customers at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society's Chicken Barbecue fundraiser Aug. 16.
Reedsburg Area Historical Society Member Lavern Penberthy grabs baked potatoes to serve with to-go chicken meals at the organization's drive thru chicken barbecue fundraiser held Aug. 16 at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village.
Reedsburg Area Historical Society President Craig Braunschweig, left, and Ellen Byington, a Wonewoc resident who volunteered for the afternoon, bag chicken meals at the organization's drive thru chicken barbecue fundraiser at the Pioneer Log Cabin Village in Reedsburg.
Dr. Zach Landon, a Reedsburg resident who helped volunteer, places an order on the windshield of a car in line to receive chicken meals at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society's drive thru chicken barbecue fundraiser in Reedsburg.
Adjusting its format from a normal dine-in setting to a drive thru didn’t affect the outcome of the Reedsburg Area Historical Society’s annual chicken barbecue fundraiser Aug. 16.
All 1,000 chicken meals sold out within two hours, according to society president Craig Braunschweig. It was the organization’s first time hosting the fundraiser as a drive thru only option due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event usually takes place around Memorial Day weekend but was rescheduled due to the pandemic.
The lines started forming at around 10:30 a.m. for customers to see if they could get a chicken meal. Cars were backed up in several lines behind the cabins of the Pioneer Log Cabin Village, located about three miles outside Reedsburg.
The half pieces of chicken were cooked by Reedsburg’s Knights of Columbus chapter and came with a baked potato, baked beans, applesauce, dinner roll and milk. A total of how much money was raised was not available Aug. 16.
