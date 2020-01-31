Reedsburg hosts third annual Beaver Blizzard Basketball Tournament

Reedsburg Area Youth Basketball held the third annual Beaver Blizzard Basketball this past weekend at schools all across Reedsburg.

The tournament was held Saturday, January 25 and Sunday, January 26. Girls teams played Saturday with boys teams playing Sunday. Saturday games were held at Reedsburg Area High School and Prairie Ridge Intermediate School. Webb Middle School was added into the rotation for Sunday's contests.

The event was open to teams from third grade to eighth grade and drew in schools from all over the state. This included teams from Holmen out west near La Crosse, Sheboygan Falls to the east along Lake Michigan and Crivitz way up in northeast Wisconsin in Marinette County.

All told, 26 girls teams and 40 boys team competed in the tournament, with a grand total of 114 games played on a busy weekend for youth basketball across the city.

Reedsburg Area Youth Basketball thanks all the sponsors who helped make the event possible. More information about the youth basketball program can be found at reedsburgareayouthbasketball.com.

Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.

