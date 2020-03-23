Reedsburg law enforcement, paramedics ready to respond in emergency in COVID-19 outbreak

Daily meetings are held with staff to remind paramedics of updates of symptoms of the coronavirus and a chance to ask questions. Kowalke said he communicates with Sauk County Emergency Management regularly for updates on any confirmed cases and additional measures for staff and city officials to take with the outbreak.

He said in a March 18 interview the amount of calls the ambulance center is at its normal levels, which he attributes to people staying home more. Even when Columbia and Sauk County Health Department’s confirmed its first cases March 18-19 he said the amount of calls has not changed.

Police department takes measures

Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said in a March 18 interview the staff of the police department is trying to take as many precautions as possible to prevent the spread of the virus, including dispatch or officers handling some calls over the phone if it doesn’t compromise the investigation. If they do have to respond to someone’s house officers may stand six feet away to make sure it follows the recommendations for social distancing.