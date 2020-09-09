Reedsburg Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race will be held Sept. 12

The Reedsburg Kiwanis Club will still host its Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race as planned for its 20th year after it was originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Kiwanis Member Jeff Seering, who is in charge of the race, said the club decided to host the race because it’s held outdoors and accommodations can be made for social distancing, since participants can be distanced along the river. This year’s race is Sept. 12, two months past its originally scheduled date in late July.
“The racers generally spread out,” Seering said. “Even when they go down together as a group they are still spread out on the river usually.”
Additional picnic tables will be provided for social distancing at the after race picnic provided for the racers, with brats, hot dogs and soda, Seering said. Masks will be available for people who want a shuttle ride back to La Valle to return to their vehicles.
Seering said attendees don’t have to be serious races to participate in the Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race. In fact, he said about a third of the racers participate for the fun of it.
“Most of them take their time,” he said. “The last one’s usually come in around five hours or so, but the fast ones will come in between two and two-and-a-half hours.”
The race started over 20 years ago as a way to promote the use of the Baraboo River, Seering said. The money raised throughout the years has gone to improve the Roger Popple Trail in Reedsburg and more recently the Eagle Scouts to build a fishing peer at Half Moon Lagoon at Webb Park and Friends of the Baraboo River for river cleaning efforts.
The 11-mile race along the Baraboo River will start in La Valle on the south side of river, east of the Highway 58 bridge, and end at the Granite Avenue boat landing in Reedsburg. Signs will be posted the day of the race to lead participants in the right direction.
Participants will line up on the south side of the Baraboo River in La Valle and will start one at a time.
Those who haven’t registered can still do so either at the door at 9 a.m., an hour before the race begins. Registration forms are also available on the group’s Facebook page or stopping at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce on Railroad Street. Seering encourages those who want to participate to turn in a form early so the group can determine how much food to bring for the after race picnic.
As of Sept. 4, Seering said 13 boats have signed up and he’s expecting more to register as race day approaches. Usually, racers come from the local area as well as places like Oshkosh and Stoughton. Last year, a total of 37 boats raced and he’s expecting the same amount to sign up this year.
Cost to register is $25 per paddler, which includes the picnic lunch and choice of a T-shirt or water bottle. An awards ceremony will be held afterword with several racing categories for canoes and kayaks from men’s, women’s, mixed couple’s, adult child and “older than dirt,” where the combined paddlers are older than 100 years old.
A best decorated category will also be awarded. Seering said participants have showed up as unique and creative decorated canoes and kayaks from pirates, ice cream delivery people, garbage barge and beaver themes. Last year, a group recreated the “deathmobile” from the film “Animal House.”
For more information, contact Seering at 608-524-2987 or email seerjeff@yahoo.com or visit the Reedsburg Kiwanis Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
