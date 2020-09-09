Reedsburg Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race will be held Sept. 12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg Kiwanis Club will still host its Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race as planned for its 20th year after it was originally postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Kiwanis Member Jeff Seering, who is in charge of the race, said the club decided to host the race because it’s held outdoors and accommodations can be made for social distancing, since participants can be distanced along the river. This year’s race is Sept. 12, two months past its originally scheduled date in late July.

“The racers generally spread out,” Seering said. “Even when they go down together as a group they are still spread out on the river usually.”

Additional picnic tables will be provided for social distancing at the after race picnic provided for the racers, with brats, hot dogs and soda, Seering said. Masks will be available for people who want a shuttle ride back to La Valle to return to their vehicles.

Seering said attendees don’t have to be serious races to participate in the Lazy Beaver Canoe and Kayak Race. In fact, he said about a third of the racers participate for the fun of it.

“Most of them take their time,” he said. “The last one’s usually come in around five hours or so, but the fast ones will come in between two and two-and-a-half hours.”