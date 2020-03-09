Reedsburg library hosting pie day fundraiser March 14

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library is hosting its annual Pi(e) Day sale March 14 to raise money for programs not covered in the library’s annual budget and to celebrate International Pi Day.

Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library Volunteer Chris Schrank said a variety of homemade pies will be available from sweet to savory, including: apple, cherry, blueberry, lemon meringue, quiche and pot pies.

“I don’t think you’ll see a better variety than on pie day for shoppers to come in and choose,” Schrank said. Schrank said all the pies sold out by noon, including gift certificates, last year.

The sale begins at 9 a.m. and will last until the library closes at 5 p.m. or until all the pies are sold out. Drawings will occur during the day with chances for bakers to win a prize and buyers to win a homemade pie. Cost is $3 per slice or $14 for a whole pie with dine in and carry out options available.

Schrank said those who still want to bake a homemade pie can bring it to the library during the afternoon of March 13 and 8:30 a.m. and to Noon March 14. No registration is needed to bake a pie and the library has pie pans available.