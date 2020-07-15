Reedsburg man arrested with fake $100 bills, possession of meth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg man was arrested after police found fraudulent $100 bills in his possession. He was also charged with multiple drug violations.

Robert J. Carlin, 35, was taken into custody for Possession of Methamphetamine, THC and Drug Paraphernalia July 11, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department.

Reedsburg police were called at 6:49 a.m. Saturday to a business in the 1000 block of East Main Street for a report of a missing person, according to the press release. Police made contact with Carlin who was eventually taken into custody for multiple drug violations.

Police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

