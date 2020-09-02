Reedsburg man brings dead skunk into city hall, cited for disorderly conduct

A Reedsburg man was cited for disorderly conduct after bringing a dead skunk to Reedsburg City Hall and yelling at a receptionist.
According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, Kenneth G. Kruse, 60, brought a dead skunk into the front lobby of city hall just after 1 p.m. Sept. 1. Police said Kruse was told by city staff not to bring the dead animal into the lobby before entering. Kruse also allegedly yelled at the receptionist, causing a disturbance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.