Reedsburg man brings dead skunk into city hall, cited for disorderly conduct

According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, Kenneth G. Kruse, 60, brought a dead skunk into the front lobby of city hall just after 1 p.m. Sept. 1. Police said Kruse was told by city staff not to bring the dead animal into the lobby before entering. Kruse also allegedly yelled at the receptionist, causing a disturbance.