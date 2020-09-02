 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reedsburg man brings dead skunk into city hall, cited for disorderly conduct
0 comments
alert top story

Reedsburg man brings dead skunk into city hall, cited for disorderly conduct

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A Reedsburg man was cited for disorderly conduct after bringing a dead skunk to Reedsburg City Hall and yelling at a receptionist.

According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, Kenneth G. Kruse, 60, brought a dead skunk into the front lobby of city hall just after 1 p.m. Sept. 1. Police said Kruse was told by city staff not to bring the dead animal into the lobby before entering. Kruse also allegedly yelled at the receptionist, causing a disturbance.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Lt. Gov. Barnes on Rural Prosperity Commission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News