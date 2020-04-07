Reedsburg manufacturer Sound Devices switches to making face shields

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Noticing the shortage of personal protective equipment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local company in Reedsburg is taking action to help fill that need by making face shields.

Sound Devices in Reedsburg has switched from making audio equipment for the media industry, mainly broadcast and film, to face shields for local hospitals and other essential businesses and services during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those on the front lines, said Project Manager Elizabeth Wadium.

Wadium said Sound Devices has dedicated 50% of its workforce to producing the face shields making 5,000 at a time and is ramping up production to 20,000 per day, about 100,000 per week. It started manufacturing the face shields March 25, she said.

The company is producing and selling latex model and non-latex model face shields at cost of material, about $3 a piece, so Sound Devices isn’t profiting off the switch, she said.

“We really want to do whatever we can to help,” she said.

Wadium said the company is using an open concept design and standard design for a face shield given to other companies looking to produce it. Certification was not required to start manufacturing them, she said.