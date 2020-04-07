Reedsburg manufacturer Sound Devices switches to making face shields

Noticing the shortage of personal protective equipment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a local company in Reedsburg is taking action to help fill that need by making face shields.
Sound Devices in Reedsburg has switched from making audio equipment for the media industry, mainly broadcast and film, to face shields for local hospitals and other essential businesses and services during the COVID-19 pandemic to help those on the front lines, said Project Manager Elizabeth Wadium.
Wadium said Sound Devices has dedicated 50% of its workforce to producing the face shields making 5,000 at a time and is ramping up production to 20,000 per day, about 100,000 per week. It started manufacturing the face shields March 25, she said.
The company is producing and selling latex model and non-latex model face shields at cost of material, about $3 a piece, so Sound Devices isn’t profiting off the switch, she said.
“We really want to do whatever we can to help,” she said.
Wadium said the company is using an open concept design and standard design for a face shield given to other companies looking to produce it. Certification was not required to start manufacturing them, she said.
“We follow best practices,” she said, adding all its employees are following safety protocol for cleaning, wearing protective gear and sanitary methods when producing the face shields.
While other companies like Ford and GE Healthcare said it will begin producing ventilators, Sound Devices hasn’t thought that far ahead.
“The only thing we have plans to make right now at the moment are face shields,” Wadium said.
Sound Devices Regional Sales Manager Joel Pare said March 30 the company has received calls to supply its face shields to hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, police departments and ambulance companies in the Reedsburg, Baraboo and Sauk Prairie area as well as other parts of Wisconsin and the U.S. to provide its front line workers with necessary equipment to protect employees from the coronavirus.
Pare said Sound Devices has also received calls requesting orders for face shields to donate to an essential business.
“It’s just been absolutely incredible,” Pare said, about the company taking on the task. “I’m really proud of the way this company has pulled together to try to do some good.”
He said those who want to place an order of face shields can reach Sound Devices at sales@sounddevices.com.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
