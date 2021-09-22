Reedsburg mobile home fire displaces resident

REEDSBURG — Fire officials say an early morning fire at a mobile home displaced a Reedsburg resident.

The Reedsburg Police Department received a call of a fire at a mobile home located at 325 South Grove Street in Reedsburg at approximately 5:09 a.m. Sept. 20, according to a Sept. 21 joint press release from the Reedsburg Fire and Police Department. The Reedsburg Fire Department, Reedsburg EMS and Reedsburg Police Department responded to the scene.

Fire units arrived on scene to find the front bedroom area heavily involved with fire. The homeowner escaped the home and was uninjured. The home is considered a total loss.

The fire is believed to have been started by a candle that caught a curtain on fire, according to the release. Emergency crews remained on scene until approximately 7:05 a.m. No injuries were reported. The home owners cat did not survive. The Salvation Army provided housing for the displaced resident.

Alliant Energy, Reedsburg Utilities and The Salvation Army also assisted at the scene.