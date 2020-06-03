Reedsburg Municipal Swimming Pool open with restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic

Plenty of changes are coming for the Reedsburg Parks & Recreation Department this summer due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. However, one community staple will remain open — albeit with some restrictions and precautions in place: the Reedsburg Municipal Swimming Pool.
According to Reedsburg Parks & Recreation Department Director Matt Scott, the decision to reopen the pool — which went into effect May 23 — came after a series of Zoom meetings with the Wisconsin Parks and Recreation Association and after consulting guidelines from the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
Scott said Reedsburg Mayor David Estes, City Administrator Tim Becker and Parks & Recreation Committee Chairman Phil Peterson were all “adamant” in their support of opening the pool to the public this summer.
“We realize how important the swimming pool is in the summer to families, and we felt we should do everything we can to make those facilities available to the citizens,” Scott said. “If that’s the only thing we can do this summer is open up the pool, it’s better than nothing.”
Precautions and restrictions at the pool this summer include lifeguards wearing masks, enforcing social distancing guidelines, putting up signage about social distancing rules throughout the facility, requiring hand sanitizing while entering the facility before entering the pool, sanitizing the pool and facilities more frequently and increasing staff at the pool.
“We’re sanitizing before the facility opens and then we’re sanitizing high-traffic areas every two hours after it opens. Even on breaks, we’re going out and sanitizing the railings on the diving boards and high-traffic areas,” Scott said. “During swimming hours, we’re bringing in extra staff to monitor the deck area. We’re trying to keep people socially distant. Obviously we’re letting kids and parents that are in the same family be together. But if you’re not in the same family, we’re trying to enforce the six-foot social distancing guideline.”
The decision to open the pool went along with a broad general philosophy where the department is more inclined to move forward with outdoor activities compared to those taking place indoors.
“We had to decide what we were going to offer and what we weren’t going to offer as far as programming and facilities,” Scott said. “We decided to open up the pool. Being an outdoor activity, those type of things we felt a little bit more comfortable with. Park shelters and parks reopened up too. Anything outside, we are renting those sorts of facilities.”
In terms of programming, Scott said they decided to move forward with things where close physical contact and shared equipment wasn’t part of the equation. The department also determined not to host certain programming for very young children for the time being due to the difficulty in having them maintain social distancing standards with limited staff.
“With the staffing we have, we felt we wouldn’t be able to do some of those programs with those young kids,” Scott said. “We don’t have enough staff. So programs like tee ball and tot lot we did not go ahead with. We just felt we couldn’t social distance them enough and they wouldn’t understand the concept.”
The parks department is still hosting tennis and swimming lessons, though the first round of swimming lessons did not include those programs for younger children. However, Scott noted that they plan on allowing swimming lessons for those youngest groups later in August in the hopes that the coronavirus threat toward the community will have lessened by then.
“We did kind of modify some of the swimming lessons. In the first session, we didn’t go with the first- and second-level ones, which tend to be younger kids,” he said. “I did include first- and second-level lessons in the second session in August. We’re hoping things will die down by that time and we’ll be able to offer those.”
Along those same lines, gymnastic lessons for July and August are tentatively slated to go ahead as scheduled.
“We’re just offering things that we can offer that we feel we can do safely while practicing social distancing,” Scott said.
Scott said that he and the department are keeping a close eye on local COVID-19 case numbers to determine how they will proceed throughout the summer. If there is a spike in cases, especially if any are tied back to one of their facilities, activities that are currently offered or planned on being offered could be halted.
But with those numbers currently low in both the city of Reedsburg and Sauk County, he’s hopeful they can proceed with those planned activities later in the summer. And if things continue to trend in a positive direction, they may even be able to reintroduce other programming (with restrictions and modifications) that are currently not planned on being offered.
“Obviously we’d like to see a point where the cases are few and far between, especially in our area. Everything, to me, is regional. I don’t think you can treat Sauk County or Reedsburg like you treat Madison or Milwaukee,” Scott said. “If we get to a point where we’re not having active cases anymore and we’re not getting new cases, we would maybe go forward with a few things.”
