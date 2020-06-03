Reedsburg Municipal Swimming Pool open with restrictions during COVID-19 pandemic

“With the staffing we have, we felt we wouldn’t be able to do some of those programs with those young kids,” Scott said. “We don’t have enough staff. So programs like tee ball and tot lot we did not go ahead with. We just felt we couldn’t social distance them enough and they wouldn’t understand the concept.”

The parks department is still hosting tennis and swimming lessons, though the first round of swimming lessons did not include those programs for younger children. However, Scott noted that they plan on allowing swimming lessons for those youngest groups later in August in the hopes that the coronavirus threat toward the community will have lessened by then.

“We did kind of modify some of the swimming lessons. In the first session, we didn’t go with the first- and second-level ones, which tend to be younger kids,” he said. “I did include first- and second-level lessons in the second session in August. We’re hoping things will die down by that time and we’ll be able to offer those.”

Along those same lines, gymnastic lessons for July and August are tentatively slated to go ahead as scheduled.

“We’re just offering things that we can offer that we feel we can do safely while practicing social distancing,” Scott said.