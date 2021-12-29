 Skip to main content
Reedsburg native Duren challenges Sauk County judge in spring election
Reedsburg native Duren challenges Sauk County judge in spring election

Reedsburg native Blake J. Duren, an attorney, is running for the Sauk County Circuit Court seat currently held by Michael Screnock in the April 5 election.

As of Wednesday, Screnock, of Reedsburg, has not yet declared his candidacy but he has submitted a campaign registration statement, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He's served on the court since 2015, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker.

Duren, who currently lives in Madison, said he's a Reedsburg Area High School graduate and has practiced law in his hometown for about 10 years. He said he's planning to move back to the area prior to the election, which would make him eligible to run.

