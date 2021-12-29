Reedsburg native Duren challenges Sauk County judge in spring election

Reedsburg native Blake J. Duren, an attorney, is running for the Sauk County Circuit Court seat currently held by Michael Screnock in the April 5 election.
As of Wednesday, Screnock, of Reedsburg, has not yet declared his candidacy but he has submitted a campaign registration statement, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He's served on the court since 2015, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Scott Walker.
Duren, who currently lives in Madison, said he's a Reedsburg Area High School graduate and has practiced law in his hometown for about 10 years. He said he's planning to move back to the area prior to the election, which would make him eligible to run.
Susan Endres' most memorable stories from Sauk County in 2021
While re-openings were the theme of 2021, a second year shadowed by COVID-19, I covered many memorable stories in Sauk County, from mask protests and mass vaccination clinics to theater drama and multi-million dollar renovation projects. Here's a small selection.
The Baraboo School District chose a new top administrator, Rainey Briggs, who made history as its first Black superintendent. He also reaffirm…
With the district’s controversial mask mandate and other issues driving higher attendance than usual at Baraboo School Board meetings, an unpr…
This story was probably one of the most engaging for readers, based on the feedback I received. Three months after we reported on the Al. Ring…
This story, photo gallery and video compilation was particularly satisfying for me as a reporter who had been following the revitalization of …
This was another major renovation that came to a close this year, as the International Crane Foundation reopened to the public for the first t…
Speaking of renovations, a 120-year-old piece of Ringling Bros. Circus history will be restored with the help of a Save America’s Treasures gr…
