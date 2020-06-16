Reedsburg newscaster Tommy Lee Bychinski retires after 54-year career

A longtime newscaster is signing off after more than five decades in the radio and television industry, which included covering the news around Reedsburg and its surrounding areas.
Reedsburg resident Tommy Lee Bychinski has held many roles and covered several news events in Reedsburg throughout his time as a broadcaster for the Reedsburg Utility television news station. His final newscast with Reedsburg Utility was June 12 after 12 years there as he steps back to retire. Dave Ruhland, another Reedsburg resident, will take over the newscast.
“I think it was a great life and a great ride,” Bychinski said, summing up his career. “You meet a lot of interesting people and I’ve met so many people it’s absolutely unreal.”
At age 73, going on 74 this December, Bychinski decided it was time to retire to travel and spend more time with his wife of 54 years, Sharon. While they aspire to travel, Bychinski said they still plan to live in Reedsburg.
“We have a motor home and we want to do some traveling,” he said. “I’ve always stayed around here. We’ve done some traveling and now we want to do some more travelling.”
Bychinski started his radio career in 1964 in Medford, Wisconsin. He worked at radio stations in Marshfield and Tomahawk before he landed in Reedsburg in 1967, starting out as a radio announcer and later moving his way up to general manager at WRDB 1400 AM, WNFM 104.9 FM and later started WBDL 102.9 FM. He also served as president of the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, he said.
He retired from the radio business in 2008. It wasn’t long after he decided to step back, Bychinski received a call from the manager of Reedsburg Utility about starting a local news channel at the utility. It was around the time Bychinski also started his own news service Tommy Lee News Service.
Realizing he was looking for something to keep busy, Bychinski decided to jump at the chance to become the local newscaster for the Reedsburg Utility Television Channel, working about 25 to 30 hours a week.
“I wanted something to do,” he said.
Bychinski said the transition from radio to TV wasn’t hard for him.
“It’s basically (the same thing), except you put pictures when you’re on TV,” he said.
Throughout his time in Reedsburg, he’s covered the Sauk County Board meetings, Reedsburg common council, Reedsburg school board, Reedsburg Area United Fund radio auction, announced and televised the Butterfest parades, the 2008 and 2018 floods and numerous other events and news.
Outside of work, he served on the fire department for more than 40 years, 30 as the secretary, he said. Bychinski still holds the District 9 supervisor position on the Sauk County Board and was recently reelected to the position in this year’s spring election. While he’s stepping back from the working world, he plans to stay on the county board, he said.
He said the favorite part of his job was meeting people and digging into what their life was like through interviews as well as the community involvement.
“It made me get involved with my communities,” he said. He added it’s the people he will miss about his work.
Reedsburg Utility General Manager Brett Schuppner expressed gratitude for Bychinski’s service in an email to the Times-Press June 15.
“Reedsburg Utility/LightSpeed thanks Tommy Lee for his years of service to RUC and its customers,” Schuppner said. “His coverage of local public events and meetings will be missed. We wish Sharon and Tommy safe travels, and a long and enjoyable retirement together.”
Tom Demmin, news and sports director for WRDB 1400 AM, WNFM 104.9 FM and WBDL 102.9 FM radio stations, said he’s known Bychinski since he hired him in 1993.
“He let us be very creative when he was in charge here,” Demmin said of Bychinski.
Demmin said he got to know Bychinski as a person during his time at the radio station and running into him at meetings while working for Reedsburg Utility.
“We really didn’t think of him as a boss, it was more of a co-worker and a friend,” Demmin said.
