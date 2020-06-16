Reedsburg newscaster Tommy Lee Bychinski retires after 54-year career

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A longtime newscaster is signing off after more than five decades in the radio and television industry, which included covering the news around Reedsburg and its surrounding areas.

Reedsburg resident Tommy Lee Bychinski has held many roles and covered several news events in Reedsburg throughout his time as a broadcaster for the Reedsburg Utility television news station. His final newscast with Reedsburg Utility was June 12 after 12 years there as he steps back to retire. Dave Ruhland, another Reedsburg resident, will take over the newscast.

“I think it was a great life and a great ride,” Bychinski said, summing up his career. “You meet a lot of interesting people and I’ve met so many people it’s absolutely unreal.”

At age 73, going on 74 this December, Bychinski decided it was time to retire to travel and spend more time with his wife of 54 years, Sharon. While they aspire to travel, Bychinski said they still plan to live in Reedsburg.

“We have a motor home and we want to do some traveling,” he said. “I’ve always stayed around here. We’ve done some traveling and now we want to do some more travelling.”