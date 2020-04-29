Reedsburg outdoor club virtually connects with nature

While everyone is cooped up inside the house during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedsburg’s Summer Outdoor Adventure Club is keeping kids and the community connected to the outdoors.
President and Founder Gary Williams and member Jen Maggio-Laack normally take Reedsburg School District students on field trips and also host summer camp programs to learn to appreciate nature as a part of their normal programming. With schools shut down until the end of the year and gatherings put on hold due to the Safer at Home order to slow the spread of the virus, the organization changed plans, showcasing what nature has to offer by posting videos on the organization’s Facebook page. Longer and more in-depth nature films air on Reedsburg Utility television Channel 12.
The idea is to keep the appreciation and connect with nature going during a time when people are spending additional time inside the house.
“We want kids to appreciate the plants and the seasons and the different habitats, different animals, different kind of plants, with the end goal they will become stewards for the land,” he said.
Maggio-Laack agreed, adding for her nature is a chance to get outside and provide some peace and relief from stress during a challenging time.
Williams said short videos are posted daily, ranging between 30 seconds to three minutes on the Summer Outdoor Adventure Club’s Facebook page showcasing what nature has to offer. Topics range from mosses on trees, studying waters and bugs to rock formations and various animals from snakes to frogs and turtles around Reedsburg nature sites, like the Roger Popple Trail and the 400 State Trail. Maggio-Laack films various nature videos from her backyard and house, she said.
Some posts are interactive, requiring audience participation by commenting to help solve a nature problem or having uses post a picture of what one sees outside their doors. Photo challenges are held Tuesdays and Fridays as an encouragement to get outside, with people posting a nature photo of what they see while out on a walk or in their own backyard.
She recently finished virtual readings of the “Sand County Almanac” by Aldo Leopold and hosts a live nature story time with Foxy the fox puppet at 2:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. All videos are available to view on the group’s Facebook page.
“It’s a real variety,” Williams said.
With the 50th anniversary of Earth Day celebrated April 22, the Summer Outdoor Adventure Club featured two Earth Day projects, one involving pulling an invasive garlic mustard plant and making a bird feeder, Maggio-Laack said.
It isn’t only children tuning in to watch the online videos, adults and families are also watching and asking questions, both Williams and Laack said.
“We just hope more people tune in and appreciate nature during this time,” he said.
The videos and more information about the organization is on its Facebook page SOAC-Summer Outdoor Adventure Club.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.