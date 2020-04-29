Reedsburg outdoor club virtually connects with nature

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While everyone is cooped up inside the house during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedsburg’s Summer Outdoor Adventure Club is keeping kids and the community connected to the outdoors.

President and Founder Gary Williams and member Jen Maggio-Laack normally take Reedsburg School District students on field trips and also host summer camp programs to learn to appreciate nature as a part of their normal programming. With schools shut down until the end of the year and gatherings put on hold due to the Safer at Home order to slow the spread of the virus, the organization changed plans, showcasing what nature has to offer by posting videos on the organization’s Facebook page. Longer and more in-depth nature films air on Reedsburg Utility television Channel 12.

The idea is to keep the appreciation and connect with nature going during a time when people are spending additional time inside the house.

“We want kids to appreciate the plants and the seasons and the different habitats, different animals, different kind of plants, with the end goal they will become stewards for the land,” he said.

Maggio-Laack agreed, adding for her nature is a chance to get outside and provide some peace and relief from stress during a challenging time.