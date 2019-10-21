Reedsburg resident Eric Keller expresses himself artistically with his photography.
Keller, who grew up in Cazenovia, said the art of a photograph extends beyond the mechanical settings of a camera that presents a vision or a story within a single frame.
“You’re sharing something as you see that,” Keller said.
Two of the amateur photographer’s photographs were selected as finalists for the top 40 photos of the 2019 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards. The photographs are meant to catch animals in their natural state, sometimes portrayed in a silly way, as well as promote conservation. He submitted a total of six pictures in five categories, he said.
“I was more surprised I had two (pictures) in the final,” Keller said. “To get into the finals is to me a big deal. It's recognition you are doing something right. Just that you’ve got a good eye or you’ve got a good technical skill I think that’s a big deal.”
One of his pictures, “Inconspicuous,” captures a penguin moving his tale up in down in a motion to keep cool with the warm weather in the summer months. However, it looks like the penguin is trying to get away with an embarrassing bodily function surrounded by the other penguins.
Keller said he took the picture when he visited South Georgia Island in Antarctica, a trip he took last winter when he was more comfortable with his photography skills.
The other photo he took, “Bad Hair Day,” shows the ruffled feathers of a penguin during a windy day in the Falkland Islands.
It is the first awards his work has been selected for, he said. Voting is still open by going to comedywildlifephoto.com and clicking on the link in the top corner of the web page. Those who want to vote must click on the photo they wish to vote for, enter their email address and confirm their vote by clicking on the link received in their email.
The overall and category winners will be announced Nov. 13.
Keller said his love of photography began three years ago while visiting friends on a trip out west. On that adventure, he traveled to Yellowstone National Park to capture the beauty of the location on his cell phone camera. He decided to devote more time to the art of taking a good picture while comparing the quality of his cell phone photos to the results of a professional camera.
“You start looking online and seeing how great real photographers do things,” Keller said. “I committed myself at that point to take better photographs.”
He invested in a Nikon D3500, a camera he uses today, and several lenses to help capture that perfect shot. He took pictures of landscape, animals and attended local community events for action pictures to practice the craft when he first started, he said.
“You do all kinds of things to see what you really like and that kind of helps you understand what the camera can do,” Keller said.
He’s submitted his pictures to other online contests wants to travel to other national parks and scenic areas, like the Rocky Mountains, to continue perfecting his photography skills. The overall prize winner in the contest will receive a one week photo safari in Kenya. Whether or not Keller wins the top prize, he’s planning his own photography trip to Africa to climb Mount Kilimanjaro with friends, he said.
“I’m not looking to do this professional, it’s kind of fun for me” he said. “I want this to be something I can enjoy and submit things on my own time.”
