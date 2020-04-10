Reedsburg photographer creates sense or normalcy, remembrance of pandemic

With the Safer at Home order keeping more people cooped up inside their house, Lauren Almedia wanted to help provide a sense of normalcy to Reedsburg family’s while documenting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almedia, a documentary photographer from Reedsburg, launched her own version of the Front Porch Project, where she takes portrait style pictures of families and couples on their front porch using a zoom lens to keep a social distance. Each session was 10 minutes for her to jump out of her car, snap a few photos and it was on to the next location. The only requirement to participate was a minimum $10 donation to the Reedsburg Food Pantry, she said.
She received the idea to start her own front porch project through social media from another photographer in a different state who conducted the same project.
Almedia set aside three days where families could sign up for a time slot depending on where they lived. At first, she thought only 10 to 15 families would sign up. She ended up with more than 80 people in the Reedsburg area signing up for sessions so she extended the project by two more days with her last day of sessions April 11.
While she’s had more requests, she’d had to cap it to April 11 to give her time to edit all the photos she’s taken as well as take care of her family as a stay- at-home mom.
“I would love to kind of continue but this is a ton of work and it takes a ton of time away from my family,” she said. “I really wish I could do more.”
She said all age ranges signed up for sessions from families, couples, single people and senior citizens. While a lot of families mainly did a classic style photography session, others were more fun and creative.
“Everyone has made it their own and it’s been fun,” she said.
Almedia said some sessions featured families providing what life is like in the quarantine lifestyle and other moments to represent the pandemic. Annamarie Gorius, a Reedsburg resident, said her family photo session with Almedia included her husband, Jeff, and three children. She decided to sign up for a session as a way to show the community they aren’t in this alone and provide a humorous way to remember the pandemic.
With Jeff’s 41st birthday approaching in April and no way to celebrate with a traditional party, the family wanted to remember the current events, standing in front of the house with their children surrounding them with Jeff holding a toilet paper shaped cake.
“We’re trying to put a smile on faces too,” Gorius said. “I just think that it’s a fun way to remember this time, which is not necessarily a fun time, but just lighten up the situation a little bit.”
Bri VandeZande, another Reedsburg resident and friend of Almedia, did a picture session with her family, her husband, Simeon, and four children ages 1 ½-9. VandeZande said they had a classic photo session on their front porch to capture how the family has spent more time together.
Because the project involved giving back to the food pantry, VandeZande expressed joy to give back while staying home.
“We can actually give to a charity to help people that will need it but also be at home at the same time,” she said. “It seems like such a simple way to give back.”
VandeZande said Almedia’s actions to launch the front porch photography sessions didn’t surprise her given Almedia's character to always help others.
“She just has such a heart for our community and for those in need and she just always thinks of others,” VandeZande said of Almedia.
