Reedsburg photographer creates sense or normalcy, remembrance of pandemic

With the Safer at Home order keeping more people cooped up inside their house, Lauren Almedia wanted to help provide a sense of normalcy to Reedsburg family’s while documenting the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Almedia, a documentary photographer from Reedsburg, launched her own version of the Front Porch Project, where she takes portrait style pictures of families and couples on their front porch using a zoom lens to keep a social distance. Each session was 10 minutes for her to jump out of her car, snap a few photos and it was on to the next location. The only requirement to participate was a minimum $10 donation to the Reedsburg Food Pantry, she said.

She received the idea to start her own front porch project through social media from another photographer in a different state who conducted the same project.

Almedia set aside three days where families could sign up for a time slot depending on where they lived. At first, she thought only 10 to 15 families would sign up. She ended up with more than 80 people in the Reedsburg area signing up for sessions so she extended the project by two more days with her last day of sessions April 11.