Reedsburg plans for Halloween trick-or-treating, Dells undecided as COVID-19 numbers rise

“This thing is moving so fast it can change in a short time,” Wojnicz said “Right now, I think it is too early to make an assessment.”

Becker recommends people refer to the CDC website for health and safety guidelines on how to limit the spread of COVID-19 while trick-or-treating or participating in Halloween activities.

“If they feel safe participating then they should participate; if they don’t then definitely do not participate,” Becker said.

Participating households should turn on their outside porch lights so trick-or-treaters know who is participating in handing out candy, he said. Non-participants should keep their lights off, he said.

While the Dells is still deciding whether it will have trick-or-treating, Outlets at the Dells retail mail is conducting its annual trick-or-treating on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, it will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.