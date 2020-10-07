Reedsburg plans for Halloween trick-or-treating, Dells undecided as COVID-19 numbers rise

Trick or treating in Reedsburg is scheduled to go on as planned, while Wisconsin Dells officials are undecided as of Oct. 7 if trick-or-treating will happen in the city as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise throughout the state.
Reedsburg city officials are leaving it up to the parents to determine if they want their children to participate in trick-or-treating. Trick or treating in Reedsburg is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Reedsburg residents who have additional questions can contact Becker at Reedsburg city hall: 608-524-6404.
“It’s all about choice,” Becker said when asked why it will continue with hosting trick or treating this year. “It’s kind of the same thoughts that we had when we opened the parks and stuff like that. We want to make these things available for people who want to participate in it and leave that up to them.”
Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz said Oct. 6 the city has not decided if it will hold trick-or-treating hours because of the anticipation that the county or state might issue a mandate on trick-or-treating with the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC website says participating in traditional trick-or-treating is seen as a high-risk activity that could spread the coronavirus.
Wojnicz estimated the city might have an announcement if it will host trick-or-treating hours in possibly two weeks, around Oct. 20. Wisconsin Dells dips into four counties: Juneau, Sauk, Adams and Columbia.
“This thing is moving so fast it can change in a short time,” Wojnicz said “Right now, I think it is too early to make an assessment.”
Becker recommends people refer to the CDC website for health and safety guidelines on how to limit the spread of COVID-19 while trick-or-treating or participating in Halloween activities.
“If they feel safe participating then they should participate; if they don’t then definitely do not participate,” Becker said.
Participating households should turn on their outside porch lights so trick-or-treaters know who is participating in handing out candy, he said. Non-participants should keep their lights off, he said.
While the Dells is still deciding whether it will have trick-or-treating, Outlets at the Dells retail mail is conducting its annual trick-or-treating on Halloween from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. However, it will look a little different this year due to the pandemic.
Rather than having kids go from store to store to gather candy, General Manager Michelle Zuelke said candy will be individually wrapped and placed on a six-foot long shoot for children to pick up. The candy will also be quarantined for two weeks, she said. Six different shoots will be located outside throughout the mall for kids to pick up candy. Children will be placed into groups for social distancing and all people distributing candy will be gloved and masked.
The mall will still host its Halloween costume contest the same day. Zuelke said the mall is hosting the event to have something fun for kids and families to do, especially because many events have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
