Reedsburg Public Library adapts services during COVID-19 pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected essentially every aspect of our lives. People, businesses and public institutions have all had to adapt accordingly. Libraries are no exception.
The Reedsburg Public Library has shifted its approach during the ongoing pandemic, moving as many services as it can online to continue to fulfill its role in the community during these difficult times.
When the country began to more seriously grapple with the threat of the virus and officials began to take action in mid-March, Reedsburg Public Library Director Sue Ann Kucher and her staff started taking stock of what services they’d need to provide, especially in light of Gov. Tony Evers ordering the state’s schools to close by March 18.
“We did curbside service or low-contact pickup March 16-March 24, when we had to shut down entirely,” Kucher said. “One of the big things we pushed to do that week was provide some internet access. So we had computers available in our lobby plus holds pickup. We were happy we were able to figure out a way to make that work and, at the same time, we were planning to take all our programming online.”
Indeed, any services in or at the library itself were halted when Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order that went into effect March 25. The library’s staff began moving its usual services online, including story readings, arts and crafts and weekly recipes.
“We’ve had story times, ‘crafternoon’ programs for all ages, our bilingual story time program — we had an ASL (American Sign Language) program for families,” Kucher said. “So really just trying to figure out how to take what we do in the library outside of the library.”
The library continues to strive to meet its mission of making its information and resources available to the community, and Kucher is pleased with the reception these online services have received. For families with school-age children at home, those services can be more important than ever.
“With school being out of session and families having their children at home, some families have multiple screens to keep kids doing distance learning and remote learning,” Kucher said. “In that case, families need access to books and materials and things of that nature.”
Though Evers extended Wisconsin’s “Safer at Home” order through May 26 earlier this month, it did loosen some restrictions for certain entities. Among those changes was allowing public libraries to offer curbside pickups.
Staff returned to the Reedsburg Public Library this week and is preparing for the resumption of curbside pickups of materials by appointment starting Monday, May 4. The outside book drop is available to patrons looking to return materials, but all due dates have been extended to June 1 and no fines are being issued during the closure.
Similar to everyone else, the pandemic has laid out various hurdles for the library to jump through the past month and a half. Kucher praised the library’s staff for their adaptability and believes the library will have lessons to take from all this when they’re looking to offer various services online even when things eventually return to something resembling normal.
“I think our staff has really risen to the challenge of being able to go from having a room full of kids to presenting in their living room and their dining room,” Kucher said. “Our staff is really dedicated to providing services, so I think finding new ways to do things to get information out there is something where they’ve risen to that challenge.
“We miss our patrons. I know this is a challenging time for everyone. The staff here takes pride in being able to be a part of our community and help our community, and we’re looking forward to returning to being able to offer more services and more access as things begin to open up.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.