Reedsburg Public Library adapts services during COVID-19 pandemic

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected essentially every aspect of our lives. People, businesses and public institutions have all had to adapt accordingly. Libraries are no exception.

The Reedsburg Public Library has shifted its approach during the ongoing pandemic, moving as many services as it can online to continue to fulfill its role in the community during these difficult times.

When the country began to more seriously grapple with the threat of the virus and officials began to take action in mid-March, Reedsburg Public Library Director Sue Ann Kucher and her staff started taking stock of what services they’d need to provide, especially in light of Gov. Tony Evers ordering the state’s schools to close by March 18.

“We did curbside service or low-contact pickup March 16-March 24, when we had to shut down entirely,” Kucher said. “One of the big things we pushed to do that week was provide some internet access. So we had computers available in our lobby plus holds pickup. We were happy we were able to figure out a way to make that work and, at the same time, we were planning to take all our programming online.”