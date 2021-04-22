Reedsburg resident shares story of resiliency during pandemic

"She is extremely courteous and respectful. In addition to that, she is an all around fun person," Chelette said of Britt. "When we met her, both myself and Mrs. (Judith) Lewis felt as if we had known her forever."

Britt was awestruck by the opportunity to take photos for the rock and roll icon at his wedding anniversary.

“It was a very special and humbling thing,” Britt said.

Three of Britt's photos taken at the ranch are on display there, Chelette said.

Photographing the Lewis' wedding anniversary led to another opportunity for Britt. Chelette said Britt will be photographing and assisting in coordinating a Facebook live event May 2 at the Lewis Ranch. The event is a live concert inside the home of Jerry Lee Lewis and will consist of several performers. The line-up includes piano player Doug Cooke, Jerry Lee's bass player Ray Gann and 12-year-old prodigy Finley Watkins.

The concert will also feature raffle prizes and donations will be accepted through PayPal. All proceeds go towards the reopening of the Lewis Ranch, which Chelette said took a big hit during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Fiery spirit