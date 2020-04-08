Reedsburg residents adjust to “the new normal” with COVID-19 pandemic

While Eberle said he enjoys the extra quality time with his family, some aspects have been difficult to adjust to with the schools shut down. He’s been managing his work as a sales person at Koenecke Ford car dealership and trying to keep each child in a routine to get their school work completed. Eberle said his 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, has been assisting each sibling with their school work, along with his ex-wife who is helping remotely, especially with the different technology to communicate with teachers and classmates. He gives credit to the School District of Reedsburg’s teachers, who have been adapting the lessons with the pandemic.

“A lot of them have really stepped up and kind of looked outside the box and tried to come up with ideas of how we can progress ahead in this uncertainty,” Eberle said of the teachers.

He’s seen each of his children step up to help their siblings while showing them kindness and compassion during the pandemic, which he said makes him proud as a father.

“I’ve noticed that by being together they realize we are all in this together,” he said. “I’ve seen nice moments where they’ve stepped up and interacted together… I’m proud of everyone for stepping up and being strong.”