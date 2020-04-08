Reedsburg residents adjust to “the new normal” with COVID-19 pandemic

Terry Cornellier described the COVID-19 pandemic as like a bad dream he wishes he would wake up from because of the fear and uncertainty with the new virus.
“It’s so unreal,” the Reedsburg resident said April 1. “How serious is this here? How worse is it going to get?... You wake up in the morning and there is no good news.”
Cornellier, who works at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg, said he’s been off work as a maintenance repair person at the factory. He expects he will return to work April 16.
“I’m off now probably for two weeks,” he said, adding filing for unemployment hasn’t been easy because he hasn’t been able to get through on the website with the amount of people filing for benefits.
Cornellier said he’s been able to use his paid time off to substitute the missed pay while waiting for the $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government being sent to individuals and families around the nation to help with the financial burden of the pandemic.
“They’ve been very nice,” Cornellier said of the factory he works for. “I haven’t been there that long and they’ve been really good with me.”
His wife works as an administrative assistant with Kraemer Brothers, which he said is considered an essential business during the pandemic, so she is still working, he said.
Cornellier has two daughters, 14-year-old Yulia and 12-year-old Angela, both students at the School District of Reedsburg. While schools are closed indefinitely to slow the spread of the virus, Cornellier said he makes sure both daughters get their school work done before any other activities.
“That’s the first rule, get your homework done,” he said, adding the schools have been generous providing Chromebooks to the students to make sure they get their work done.
Yulia Cornellier said she hasn’t been able to see her friends since school closed March 16 to slow the spread of the virus, which also cancelled the band concerts she was supposed to participate in. While she said the online learning is alright, Yulia would much rather complete it at school than home.
Yulia Cornellier said her and her sister will bide their time by playing on their phones and video games, though they have taken time to put together a trampoline in their backyard and help their parents around the house.
Terry Cornellier said his family tracks the COVID-19 cases through an app on his phone and is maintaining precautions with his family while going outside to take essential trips to the grocery store, mainly doing online shopping and pick up through Walmart to limit contact with others, and go to Plenke’s Pond to fish and get outside.
Mike Eberle, a single dad from Reedsburg, has four children ages 6-15. He is the administrator of the Reedsburg Community Support and Information Sharing Facebook group, a page for the Reedsburg community to connect, share ideas and reach out for help.
While Eberle said he enjoys the extra quality time with his family, some aspects have been difficult to adjust to with the schools shut down. He’s been managing his work as a sales person at Koenecke Ford car dealership and trying to keep each child in a routine to get their school work completed. Eberle said his 13-year-old daughter, Maddie, has been assisting each sibling with their school work, along with his ex-wife who is helping remotely, especially with the different technology to communicate with teachers and classmates. He gives credit to the School District of Reedsburg’s teachers, who have been adapting the lessons with the pandemic.
“A lot of them have really stepped up and kind of looked outside the box and tried to come up with ideas of how we can progress ahead in this uncertainty,” Eberle said of the teachers.
He’s seen each of his children step up to help their siblings while showing them kindness and compassion during the pandemic, which he said makes him proud as a father.
“I’ve noticed that by being together they realize we are all in this together,” he said. “I’ve seen nice moments where they’ve stepped up and interacted together… I’m proud of everyone for stepping up and being strong.”
Eberle said his children have kept busy by playing YouTube videos on their tablets or Minecraft and communicate with their friends on Snap Chat but they will go for walks as a family and play in the backyard to fight what he calls the “coronavirus blues” from staying indoors.
“We’re planning a little bit of a fun family day to kind of maybe break the norm,” he said.
Eberle said his day starts at 5 a.m. with taking care of tasks around the house and has been breaking up his lunch hour to get home to prepare meals for the kids and to make sure other odds and ends are tied up, along with squeezing in quality time with his family.
“You’ve got to fit it all in especially when you are a single parent,” he said. “You don’t have anyone else, so you have to kind of keep it all going.”
Eberle’s motto with the uncertainty and anxiety surrounding the virus is to take everything as it comes one day at a time and stay positive.
“Just do everything the very best you can and think outside the box a little bit,” he said.
