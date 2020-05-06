Reedsburg restaurant hosting spaghetti supper fundraiser for fire department

Pettit said staff will wear gloves and masks on the assembly line when preparing food and when bringing it to customers’ cars. All food will be placed in boxes and bags to hand for a staff member outside to bring to customers, he said.

Fire Chief Craig Douglas said the department doesn’t know what it will do with the funds, but has purchased items like thermal imaging cameras and a new brush truck with money raised from previous year’s fundraisers.

Douglas said the fire department has no active role in J’s Pub and Grill’s fundraiser, other than receiving the proceeds. Douglas said Pettit’s request to host a fundraiser doesn’t surprise him because of the restaurant’s support for the fire department in the past.

“It’s just kind of the nature of the way he likes to do things,” Douglas said. “It really was no surprise that’s the way Jayson does business and we are just really thankful that he’s willing to put all this work and effort into it and then hopefully some of the proceeds if he does OK come back to the fire department.”

Douglas said the fire department’s spaghetti supper is postponed with no make-up date in mind at this point because of the uncertainty with the restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.