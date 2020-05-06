Reedsburg restaurant hosting spaghetti supper fundraiser for fire department

Every year, the Reedsburg Fire Department hosts a spaghetti supper, which raises money for the department to purchase equipment. With this year’s event postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions on gatherings, J’s Pub and Grill decided to host a smaller fundraiser to support the department.
Owner Jayson Pettit said he was disappointed when he heard the Reedsburg Fire Department postponed its annual spaghetti supper due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So he decided to host a smaller scale event to raise money for the department.
Pettit said J’s Pub and Grill will close to serve spaghetti meals with drive thru only at the restaurant from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. May 12.
https://www.facebook.com/jpubgrill/posts/1650346421769862
About half of the 500 tickets were still available for sale as of May 4, he said. Last year, about 2,300 attended the event held at the fire station and raised $13,000 for the fire department.
The drive thru will be a one-way operation where vehicles can enter on the south side of the building near Viking Village Foods and exit near the northwest side of the building. A spaghetti meal will consist of spaghetti and meat sauce, English toffee cookie, breadstick, slaw and milk, Pettit said.
Tickets in advance are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under and can be purchased at the restaurant at 280 Viking Dr. Any leftover tickets will be sold the day of the event for $15, but Pettit said he encourages people to get their tickets ahead of time.
Pettit said staff will wear gloves and masks on the assembly line when preparing food and when bringing it to customers’ cars. All food will be placed in boxes and bags to hand for a staff member outside to bring to customers, he said.
Fire Chief Craig Douglas said the department doesn’t know what it will do with the funds, but has purchased items like thermal imaging cameras and a new brush truck with money raised from previous year’s fundraisers.
Douglas said the fire department has no active role in J’s Pub and Grill’s fundraiser, other than receiving the proceeds. Douglas said Pettit’s request to host a fundraiser doesn’t surprise him because of the restaurant’s support for the fire department in the past.
“It’s just kind of the nature of the way he likes to do things,” Douglas said. “It really was no surprise that’s the way Jayson does business and we are just really thankful that he’s willing to put all this work and effort into it and then hopefully some of the proceeds if he does OK come back to the fire department.”
Douglas said the fire department’s spaghetti supper is postponed with no make-up date in mind at this point because of the uncertainty with the restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s kind of up in the air right now depending on what we can and cannot do,” Douglas said.
Those looking for more information on the event can find it on J’s Pub and Grill Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.