Reedsburg restaurants, bars reopen after state Supreme Court ruling

Several Reedsburg restaurants decided to cautiously reopen immediately to dine-in service the day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order, meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Corner Pub Owner Pete Peterson decided to re-open his business May 14, the day after the Wisconsin Supreme Court issued a 4-3 ruling on Evers' extended mandate saying it was invalid and unenforceable. The ruling allowed businesses, like bars and restaurants, to reopen immediately. The order was scheduled to go into effect until May 26.
Peterson said he encouraging customers to wear masks and respect people’s space, a sign posted on the outside of the front door to remind people, while also encouraging staff to wear their own mask or use the ones available at the restaurant. The restaurant will also have hand sanitizer on the tables for customers to use and a staff member to sit people at different tables to maintain social distancing.
Peterson said the decision to reopen his restaurant on Main Street right away was a business decision, after sales have slumped for two months straight with selling only take-out food and growlers to go of its craft beer.
“Really we can’t afford to stay closed any longer than we possibly can and I want to keep my employees working and I want to try to survive as best I can without borrowing any more money than I have too,” Peterson said.
Despite re-opening, Peterson said he didn’t agree with the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Evers’ Safer at Home order and was willing to wait until all the guidelines were met to begin slowly re-opening the economy. Five of the six criteria of the mandate was met to begin Phase I of the Badger Bounce Back plan.
“I think basically I’m all for it being a safer environment myself and if everybody was going to be closed I’m perfectly on that page as well,” Peterson said. “But you know if we are going to be open, I want to be open.”
The State Supreme Court’s decision caught owners like Kari Walker of Touchdown Tavern “off guard” as the restaurant was preparing to open after the order’s original expiration date of May 26, leaving not much time to get aspects in order. She hopes the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the order resulting in re-opening the state wasn’t premature.
“We’re just hoping it’s not too soon we’re just hoping people don’t get sick,” Walker said. She said Touchdown Tavern is following guidelines from the National Restaurant Association to space tables and limit the amount of bar stools for social distancing.
Walker said the first day to regular business was “surprisingly busy." For Peterson, its first dine-in lunch in over two months was a slow, something he expects to continue for months as its older customers take more precautions.
Like Peterson, Reedsburg resident Mark Waldon said he didn’t agree with the Supreme Court’s ruling to lift the stay at home order because he felt it was Evers’ decision to make, not the Wisconsin State Supreme Court's.
“I think the Supreme Court overstepped its boundaries,” Waldon said.
With only less than a handful of people inside the restaurant for lunch, Waldon said he felt it was safe to step in to grab a bite to eat to support Peterson’s business in his first time out with his significant other, Rebecca, since the stay at home order began. He said he felt safe coming into the restaurant to have lunch and him and Rebecca would continue to take precautions, like follow social distancing guidelines, avoid crowds, proper hand-washing and sanitation until the health experts, not the state supreme court, says it’s safe.
Delaying opening
While some businesses were quick to jump into reopening, others took the precaution and decided to stay closed a little longer. The Vault Bar and Lounge said on its Facebook page it would remain closed May 14 and will be “assessing things on a day to day basis.”
“Once we determine the time is right, we promise you will be the first to know,” the business said on its Facebook page.
The Vault Bar and Lounge Owner Adam Kaney didn’t want to comment further about the decision to keep the business closed. He said it would re-open in the near future, but didn’t know an exact day.
J’s Pub and Grill Owner Jayson Pettit decided not to reopen right away and continue with carry out operations to review the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines and train staff on those protocols to keep safety in order. He said the biggest guideline to follow is how tables at the bar and dining room will be spaced apart, which will also require staff training.
“Those are the reasons we are not opening immediately,” he said May 14. “Until all that training can take place we risk doing something wrong and we don’t want to do that.”
Pettit believes the soonest he can open his dining room would be a week after May 14. He said he felt it would be “irresponsible” for the restaurant to open right away and felt it wasn’t ready and needs to take the time to put the proper policies in place.
“I feel that’s important to make sure our entire staff is on the same page, they know the protocols, they are familiar with them, it has to be second nature the day you open,” he said. “There can’t be a huge learning curve once you are open to the public and have people in your dining room.”
While Pettit believes the Supreme Court’s decision to let Wisconsin reopen after weeks of being shut down allows businesses in small towns like Reedsburg to reopen and get back to business, he’s hoping owners will take responsibility and follow the protocol with safety measures in place.
“Everybody’s kind of got to police their own business as far as that goes,” he said. “It allows us to get open and hopefully everyone does it in a safe manner.”
