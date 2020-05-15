Reedsburg restaurants, bars reopen after state Supreme Court ruling

J’s Pub and Grill Owner Jayson Pettit decided not to reopen right away and continue with carry out operations to review the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation guidelines and train staff on those protocols to keep safety in order. He said the biggest guideline to follow is how tables at the bar and dining room will be spaced apart, which will also require staff training.

“Those are the reasons we are not opening immediately,” he said May 14. “Until all that training can take place we risk doing something wrong and we don’t want to do that.”

Pettit believes the soonest he can open his dining room would be a week after May 14. He said he felt it would be “irresponsible” for the restaurant to open right away and felt it wasn’t ready and needs to take the time to put the proper policies in place.

“I feel that’s important to make sure our entire staff is on the same page, they know the protocols, they are familiar with them, it has to be second nature the day you open,” he said. “There can’t be a huge learning curve once you are open to the public and have people in your dining room.”