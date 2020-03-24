Reedsburg restaurants sales slump with public health order, state issues new order to stay home

“Depending on how long this is going to take it’s going to hurt somewhat,” she said. “But I guess if they don’t support it, then that tells you a lot about the community.”

She said with only three restaurants in Loganville and a village of more than 300 people, it’s up to the community to provide support, not only for her own establishment but also the other restaurants going through the same ordeal.

She said the cake business the restaurant has is still “going strong” for now as has cupcakes and cake pops available for sale for the Easter holiday available for pick up. While the cake businesses had a lot of birthday parties cancel with the public health order, weddings haven’t been cancelled yet as some of those events are set up for later this fall, she said.

At J’s Pub and Grill, carry out sales equals about 10% of the restaurants meals at most during normal operation, Pettit said. He still has bills to pay, including a mortgage for the building where his restaurant sits at 280 Viking Drive, and anticipates his business won’t have any profits until normal operation picks back up when the public health order is lifted.

“As an owner you don’t necessarily get a paycheck,” Pettit said. “You kind of live off of what’s left after all your bills were paid.”