Reedsburg rotary club disbands after almost 30 years in community

REEDSBURG — The Rotary Club of Reedsburg-Western Sauk County has decided to disband after serving the community for almost 30 years.

Club president Joel Groskreutz said the club is dissolving due to lack of membership over the years. The club had 13 members when it disbanded and gradually declined over two decades.

“The cause for what rotary stands for and their focus is phenomenal,” he said. “It’s always service above self and that’s what we all felt, that’s why we were members of rotary. Unfortunately, when you have that limited membership the things that we wanted to do always fell on the same people. There’s a point when it got to be too much.”

At its peak, the club had 35 members the late 1990s, said secretary Beverly Hoege, who was a charter member and has been with rotary since the club formed in 1992.

“Many moved out of the area, many took up other obligations that they had and it was difficult to recruit new people, even though we tried repeatedly,” Hoege said.

According to its website, the club held a meeting with district leadership in the past quarter of 2020 and members decided to begin dissolving the club. The website said the club's rotary site will go offline in 2021, but did not give an exact day.