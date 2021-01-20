Reedsburg rotary club disbands after almost 30 years in community

REEDSBURG — The Rotary Club of Reedsburg-Western Sauk County has decided to disband after serving the community for almost 30 years.
Club president Joel Groskreutz said the club is dissolving due to lack of membership over the years. The club had 13 members when it disbanded and gradually declined over two decades.
“The cause for what rotary stands for and their focus is phenomenal,” he said. “It’s always service above self and that’s what we all felt, that’s why we were members of rotary. Unfortunately, when you have that limited membership the things that we wanted to do always fell on the same people. There’s a point when it got to be too much.”
At its peak, the club had 35 members the late 1990s, said secretary Beverly Hoege, who was a charter member and has been with rotary since the club formed in 1992.
“Many moved out of the area, many took up other obligations that they had and it was difficult to recruit new people, even though we tried repeatedly,” Hoege said.
According to its website, the club held a meeting with district leadership in the past quarter of 2020 and members decided to begin dissolving the club. The website said the club's rotary site will go offline in 2021, but did not give an exact day.
Groskreutz, who’s been a rotary club member off and on for 15 years due to work, said it was a tough decision to disband. He’s been president of the club since July 2020.
The club tried many ways to recruit, from encouraging members to invite friends, neighbors and relatives to meetings. In addition, district leadership was brought in to help with recruitment efforts and brainstorm ideas for membership, Hoege said.
District Governor for Rotary International Bill Pritchard, who represents the central and western portion of the state in district 6250, said there are 59 active rotary clubs in the area he represents which is made up of almost 2,700 Rotarians. Other active rotary clubs in the district include Baraboo, Tomah, Wisconsin Dells and Black River Falls. Information on additional active rotary clubs are listed on www.rotary.org.
Reedsburg's club held its final meeting Dec. 31, said Groskreutz. The last formal, in-person meeting was in March while meetings were conducted virtually by Zoom in September until December due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoege said the club's history dates back to 1992 and was sponsored by a club in Madison at the time. With the rotary’s motto “service above self,” Reedsburg’s club continued to serve the community in a variety of ways for almost three decades. Some projects involved helping clean the rotary cabin and planting trees at the historical society grounds, picking up trash along the highway and painting dugouts at Nishan Park. Hoege said the group sponsored scholarships for Reedsburg Area High School seniors, donated funds to the food pantry, the Summer Outdoor Adventure Club and the Boys and Girls Club.
For about two decades, the group sponsored international students from around the world to come to America to live with a host family for a full academic year through the Rotary Youth Exchange program. Students came from South America, Central American, Japan and throughout Europe, Hoege said. The outbound program gave Reedsburg youth the opportunity to travel to other countries.
A number of fundraisers were also held over the years from a chili cook-off, brat feed and a caramel apple fundraiser. One of the major annual fundraisers and well known events in the Reedsburg community was the fly-in, drive in breakfast held annually at the Reedsburg Municipal Airport, which has been active for over 60 years. The Reedsburg Area Flying Club will take over hosting the event, Groskreutz and Hoege said. The fly in, drive in breakfast was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The club’s gavel, bell, flags and photo books and charter will be displayed at the Reedsburg Area Historical Society to preserve its history. Hoege said she wants Reedsburg to remember the rotary club served others to make the community and world a better place.
Reflecting on his time in rotary, Groskreutz said he will always remember and miss the impact the organization left on the Reedsburg community. Hoege said one aspect that impacted her was the club’s broader mission to help people worldwide and the international projects. She travelled to India in 2003 as a member of the rotary club to help immunize children against polio, she said. Another international project rotary took part in was the construction of buildings and water wells for children at an orphanage in Guatemala.
“There’s so many international projects that are huge in making this world a better world for people to visit,” she said.
060619-reed-gallery-rotary005
Kevin Sorenson
Dane looks at truck
Mike serves Heather
Gary looks at car
060619-reed-gallery-rotary009
060619-reed-gallery-rotary010
060619-reed-gallery-rotary008
060619-reed-gallery-rotary011
060619-reed-gallery-rotary007
060619-reed-gallery-rotary012
060619-reed-gallery-rotary013
060619-reed-gallery-rotary014
060619-reed-gallery-rotary015
060619-reed-gallery-rotary016
060619-reed-gallery-rotary017
060619-reed-gallery-rotary018
060619-reed-gallery-rotary019
060619-reed-gallery-rotary020
060619-reed-gallery-rotary021
060619-reed-gallery-rotary022
060619-reed-gallery-rotary023
060619-reed-gallery-rotary024
060619-reed-gallery-rotary025
060619-reed-gallery-rotary026
060619-reed-gallery-rotary027
060619-reed-gallery-rotary028
060619-reed-gallery-rotary029
060619-reed-gallery-rotary030
060619-reed-gallery-rotary031
060619-reed-gallery-rotary032
060619-reed-gallery-rotary033
060619-reed-gallery-rotary034
060619-reed-gallery-rotary035
060619-reed-gallery-rotary036
060619-reed-gallery-rotary037
060619-reed-gallery-rotary038
060619-reed-gallery-rotary039
060619-reed-gallery-rotary040
060619-reed-gallery-rotary041
060619-reed-gallery-rotary042
060619-reed-gallery-rotary043
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.