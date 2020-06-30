Reedsburg’s Open Table meals permanently ends due to COVID-19, lack of volunteers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The open table meals in Reedsburg have permanently come to an end. But it was for a variety of reasons, other than health and safety of the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers decided to conclude the meals after 11 years.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing financial hardship for many sponsors, businesses and non-profits who donate towards the meals, many of the people on the committee getting older and the guests mainly in the senior citizens age group, the event’s organizer, Sue Johnson, said the timing was right to conclude the meals. It was also becoming a challenge to find people to help out at the meals.

“We thought it was maybe a natural time for it to discontinue,” Johnson said. “It was getting to a point where it was becoming challenging to operate.”

Johnson said it was a tough decision to discontinue the meals, but also felt it was the right option.

“We thought maybe this is the time to let it go,” Johnson said.

Johnson, a Reedsburg resident, said 24,192 meals were served in more than a decade. People would attend, not only from the Reedsburg area, but Cazenovia, Oxford, Loganville, Mauston and Baraboo.