Reedsburg’s party in the park, flea market cancelled due to COVID-19

Reedsburg’s annual flea market and Party and the Park are canceled this year due to health and safety concerns with the COVID-19 virus.
The events chairperson and Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg Co-Chairperson Sarah Riedel said in a June 29 interview the committee in charge of organizing the event decided to cancel for the health and safety of the community, vendors and those who attend the event. She said the goal is to plan for next year’s event, scheduled for July 31.
Distinctly Downtown Reedsburg, which hosts the event, announced the cancellation in a June 25 post on its Facebook page.
Riedel said the committee decided it was best to not hold the event this year after considering the number of COVID-19 cases rising around the nation and the amount of people the event brings into Reedsburg from around the local area and out of state.
Prior to the decision to cancel, she said conversations between the committee, health and city officials had taken place about the possibility of holding the event with proper measures for sanitation and masks. After much discussion for weeks it was decided it to outright cancel the event.
“We thought this year it would be better to air on the side of caution and just keep our community and our vendors and our visitors as safe as we can,” Riedel said.
This year’s Party in the Park and flea market would have been the fourth annual event and was scheduled for July 25 at City Park. It is the first time the event has been canceled in its history, she said.
Participation increased last year to almost about 50 vendor spots taking up almost three streets around City Park, selling many items from antiques to repurposed and up-cycled items. Riedel said the event brings in 1,500 to 3,500 visitors to shop at the flea market from around the local area and also out of state from Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Party in the Park includes numerous children’s activities and food vendors for families to participate in.
Riedel said most of last year’s vendors were scheduled to return for this year’s event, including a couple of new ones. She said vendors have also requested to reserve a spot for next year upon receiving word of the cancellation.
Riedel, who owns Antiques on Main in Reedsburg, said it was too early to talk about plans for next year’s Party in the Park and flea market, especially because many of the small businesses owners are focused on their own operations with recently reopening.
“I think we will talk more about what’s going to be happening for Party in the Park next year,” she said. “But right now it’s a little early we’re just going to kind of get through this summer.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
