Reedsburg’s party in the park, flea market cancelled due to COVID-19

This year’s Party in the Park and flea market would have been the fourth annual event and was scheduled for July 25 at City Park. It is the first time the event has been canceled in its history, she said.

Participation increased last year to almost about 50 vendor spots taking up almost three streets around City Park, selling many items from antiques to repurposed and up-cycled items. Riedel said the event brings in 1,500 to 3,500 visitors to shop at the flea market from around the local area and also out of state from Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota. Party in the Park includes numerous children’s activities and food vendors for families to participate in.

Riedel said most of last year’s vendors were scheduled to return for this year’s event, including a couple of new ones. She said vendors have also requested to reserve a spot for next year upon receiving word of the cancellation.

Riedel, who owns Antiques on Main in Reedsburg, said it was too early to talk about plans for next year’s Party in the Park and flea market, especially because many of the small businesses owners are focused on their own operations with recently reopening.