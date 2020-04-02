Reedsburg’s Seats, Grede manufacturing affected by COVID-19

While officials with Seats, Inc. and Grede Foundry in Reedsburg say their factories will remain open for the time being and are taking precautions against COVID-19, like many other companies around the nation it’s been affected by the pandemic.
Seats President Eric Sauey said in a March 31 interview some of its customers have pushed shipments out, reduced its schedules or have also notified the company it will push its payment terms out. Because Seats’ support departments haven’t been able to keep up, some of the assembly areas at the Reedsburg facility are taking a one-week furlough for the week of March 30-April 3, affecting about 50 employees at the Reedsburg facility, he said. Those employees are expected to return to work the week of April 6, he said.
“Those schedules change almost daily now,” Sauey said.
Essential employees still working in the Reedsburg factory that haven’t been affected by the one-week furlough include welding, metal fabricating, paint lines, sewers and sub assembly areas, he said March 31. Seats makes transportation seating for vehicles, including heavy trucks, fire trucks and military equipment and besides its Reedsburg facility has operations in Richland Center, Laredo, Texas, Spring Hill, Kansas, Chariton, Iowa, according to Sauey.
“We’re trying our best to satisfy our customers who said they are essential businesses and we are trying our best to keep all of our people employed because that’s the best way for everybody to keep moving,” Sauey said. “We are doing everything we think possible or being advised as possible to keep everybody safe and everybody moving.”
Grede Foundry Vice President and General Counsel Jennifer Dudley said salaried workers will take a one-week furlough which will be spread out over the course of the next month or more with different employees taking the time off to ensure critical functions such as human resources and purchasing will have support, starting April 5 she said. No one has been permanently laid off.
She said in a March 31 email, hourly employees will return to work when they are scheduled and the plant is running while salaried workers will continue to work, either in the plant or remotely as needed to support critical operations.
“We continue to evaluate customer demand to determine when the plant needs to run. A decision has not been made beyond next week at this point,” Dudley said in the email. “Things change on a daily basis right now with the pandemic and our customers and we are managing accordingly.”
While Grede Foundry in Reedsburg closed last week and will remain closed during the week of March 30-April 3, other than essential operations, the short term closure was a scheduled idling due to customer demand and for the facility to manage and conserve financial resources, she said. She said in a March 26 email the Reedsburg facility, which manufactures grey and ductile iron casting components used in the automotive, commercial vehicle, agricultural, industrial and other market segments, is currently operating at four days a week due to customers’ demand and there aren’t any plans to alter that operating profile.
Taking precautions
At Seats Incorporated, all travel has been suspended in and out of the facility, including sales persons and suppliers who are submitting inquiries through email, phone and other uses of technology that don’t require face-to-face communication, Sauey said.
Sauey said the company’s attendance policy has been adjusted, suspending its perfect attendance award system and earned personal time policy for those who need to stay home. Dudley said Grede Foundry has also worked with its short-term disability provider to modify its policy to make it quicker and easier for employees to apply for short-term disability should they get sick and require a long-term absence from work, she said.
Sauey said in a March 24 interview the company is working with customers and employees to keep hands and work stations clean to minimize risk of spreading the coronavirus, making sanitizing solutions, wipes and hand sanitizer available and encouraging employees to practice good hand washing. Signs are posted around the Reedsburg facility to educate workers about signs and symptoms of the virus and if they feel sick to visit the company’s onsite clinic before going to a hospital, he said.
Like Seats, Dudley said Grede Foundry is also following all guidance from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention with cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing requirements, even staggering breaks and foregoing in- person meetings whenever possible.
