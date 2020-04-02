Reedsburg’s Seats, Grede manufacturing affected by COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While officials with Seats, Inc. and Grede Foundry in Reedsburg say their factories will remain open for the time being and are taking precautions against COVID-19, like many other companies around the nation it’s been affected by the pandemic.

Seats President Eric Sauey said in a March 31 interview some of its customers have pushed shipments out, reduced its schedules or have also notified the company it will push its payment terms out. Because Seats’ support departments haven’t been able to keep up, some of the assembly areas at the Reedsburg facility are taking a one-week furlough for the week of March 30-April 3, affecting about 50 employees at the Reedsburg facility, he said. Those employees are expected to return to work the week of April 6, he said.

“Those schedules change almost daily now,” Sauey said.

Essential employees still working in the Reedsburg factory that haven’t been affected by the one-week furlough include welding, metal fabricating, paint lines, sewers and sub assembly areas, he said March 31. Seats makes transportation seating for vehicles, including heavy trucks, fire trucks and military equipment and besides its Reedsburg facility has operations in Richland Center, Laredo, Texas, Spring Hill, Kansas, Chariton, Iowa, according to Sauey.