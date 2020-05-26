Reedsburg salons glad to be open after Supreme Court ruling, taking precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Jessica Manock, owner of a barber shop in Reedsburg, is glad to be back at work following two months of being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like several salons, nail salons and barbershops around the state, Manock shut down Blades and Fades Barber Shop due to Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order that closed several non-essential businesses around the state in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Manock decided to close sooner for safety before the order went into effect March 25.
She opened the barber shop for business May 19, almost exactly one week after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the extended Safer at Home order. Manock has put several precautions in place such as closing the reception area, setting up hand sanitizing stations and only allowing one appointment in the salon at a time. Those who have a scheduled time must wait in their car until the person before them is done with their appointment.
Maddock said customers are welcome to wear masks and employees will wear a mask upon request.
Another salon in Reedsburg, Reflections Salon opened May 15. Owner Tammy Fusch said the business had ordered its masks, printed signs informing clients of the guidelines the salon is following and plexiglass for the front desk, along with protection for nail stations, between each dryer and front desk. She felt like it was ready to open for business.
Adhering to those guidelines for safety comes at a monetary cost. While she didn’t have an estimate of how much her salon spent, Fusch said the plexiglass alone cost about $700 including the installation at all the stations. The salon also spent money to order masks, chemicals for cleaning and purchasing a machine to kill the virus. The financial measures were worth it to adhere to guidelines to make sure everyone is safe, she said.
Fusch said clients and stylists are required to wear a mask and extra time is booked for appointments. For sanitation, only one customer per stylist is allowed in the salon at a time. No walk-ins are allowed, clients must book their appointment ahead of time, and the reception area is closed.
“It’s scary because it’s a lot more work, (but) it’s a lot less people you are getting in a day’s time and the worry (remains) the virus is out there,” Fusch said.
Only four of the six chairs at Reflections Salon will be operating for proper social distancing measures. While that, along with the extra time for sanitation could cut into any potential profits for herself and the independent stylists who work at the salon, Fusch isn’t worried about immediate financial impact. Each stylist is about 90 to 100 people deep in appointments and an opening is not available until the end of June and into July. However, she fears for the unknown if the virus could return later in the fall or if there would be a spike in cases.
“I’m worried if they put us in a quarantine again will it be longer? That’s the scary part of the unknown. That’s where I’m looking at,” Fusch said. “We’ll be OK.”
Manock agreed with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the Safer at Home order but she also realizes businesses must be cautious and follow the proper guidelines for health and safety as they begin to open. Fusch also agrees with the Supreme Court’s decision, especially because the beauty industry stresses the importance of cleanliness in beauty school and continued education courses, even before the COVID days.
“Yes we are close (to people) but we’ve got this,” Fusch said.
Waiting for unemployment
Another reason Manock said she’s glad to be back at work is she hasn’t yet received unemployment benefits from the state since she started filing weekly claims in late March.
In a May 12 interview, Manock said she started filing for regular unemployment insurance as the state started to set up the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, the expanded unemployment insurance program from the federal government meant for self-employed people and those who didn’t have enough work history to qualify for the regular program, affected by the pandemic.
When that program became available in April, Manock said she filled out and sent all the necessary information. It was the first time she had every filed for unemployment benefits, she said.
Since then it’s been a waiting game to see if she qualifies for the program. She said her application for the program can take up to 30 days after she filed to receive an answer on the status of her eligibility for benefits.
She continued to file claims until May 17 for the final week her business was closed down May 10-16, she said. In the meantime she tended to her business while under closure, deep cleaning and filing deliver orders from online sales, which didn’t contribute to a lot of sales.
Without any immediate assistance from the state because of the pending review, it lead Manock to make some tough decisions. Savings she had worked so hard to put away and intended to use to remodel the business for a spa room to expanded services for facials and waxing, quickly diminished to pay necessities for her business and her own home expenses, like rent and utilities.
In a May 18 interview, Manock said she still hadn’t received her benefits and was going to try to reach out to the state unemployment office again to hopefully receive some answers. Calling the state unemployment office has been a challenge for her in recent weeks due to the phone system being backed up with multiple people around the state trying to reach out to the Department of Workforce Development.
“I have not gotten any money,” she said May 18.
Fusch said in a May 21 interview she and some of her independent stylists who work at her salon also applied for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and hasn’t heard of anyone receiving any money yet.
“We’ve asked around and everybody was like 'Nope',” Fusch said. “It just is a process apparently.”
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
