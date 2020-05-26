Reedsburg salons glad to be open after Supreme Court ruling, taking precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic

Adhering to those guidelines for safety comes at a monetary cost. While she didn’t have an estimate of how much her salon spent, Fusch said the plexiglass alone cost about $700 including the installation at all the stations. The salon also spent money to order masks, chemicals for cleaning and purchasing a machine to kill the virus. The financial measures were worth it to adhere to guidelines to make sure everyone is safe, she said.

Fusch said clients and stylists are required to wear a mask and extra time is booked for appointments. For sanitation, only one customer per stylist is allowed in the salon at a time. No walk-ins are allowed, clients must book their appointment ahead of time, and the reception area is closed.

“It’s scary because it’s a lot more work, (but) it’s a lot less people you are getting in a day’s time and the worry (remains) the virus is out there,” Fusch said.