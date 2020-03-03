Reedsburg Salvage owners, officials remember community member

Korrie Steinhorst described his father, Roger “Jake” Steinhorst, as a generous person with how much time and involvement he put towards helping and serving others in Reedsburg and the Sauk County area.
Roger Steinhorst, a longtime Reedsburg resident, was involved in the community as a business owner and city official. He died Feb. 25 at the age of 89, Korrie Steinhorst, one of the co-owners of Reedsburg Salvage, said.
Roger Steinhorst owned Reedsburg Salvage for 40 years, back when the lot was across the street from its current location, where Viking Liquor and Brewster’s Lanes currently sit, Korrie Steinhorst said. He gave up the lot in the 1970s so Reedsburg could develop that portion of land and moved the salvage yard to its current location at 1690 East Main Street.
His other son, Traye, who also co-owns the business, said owning the Reedsburg Salvage yard was Roger Steinhorst’s biggest accomplishment because of how he built the business after starting with very little, working six days per week, mainly because of his love for serving the people who walked into business.
That dedication to helping others didn’t just extend to those at Reedsburg Salvage but the entire community. Traye Steinhorst said their father donated used cars from the salvage yard for the Sauk County Sherriff’s Department and Reedsburg Police Department for officers to use for training purposes. Korrie and Traye Steinhorst said their father started donating used vehicles to the surrounding areas local fire departments, including Reedsburg, in the 1970s for training on how to use lifesaving equipment, like excavation tools.
It later extended to Reedsburg Salvage providing a training spot for the sheriff’s department and other police agencies around the Sauk County area to train its K-9’s to detect drugs in vehicles.
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said the police department is grateful for the partnership between the Reedsburg Police Department and Reedsburg Salvage is because it provides officers and K-9’s the opportunity to train under different circumstances, whether emergency or general training, so they are prepared once a real scenario strikes.
Cummings said Roger Steinhorst was always courteous towards him and the police department staff.
“Just willing to help out where needed,” Cummings said.
Reedsburg Salvage also donated auto parts to the School District of Reedsburg for auto mechanics classes and student art projects, they said.
“He was more than happy to help anybody out like that,” Korrie Steinhorst said. He said the business still continues to provide the same assistance to the community their father did over the years with area law enforcement and the Reedsburg school district.
Roger Steinhorst was involved in city politics, serving as a city alderman from 1969 to 1972, according to an online obituary from The Hoof Funeral Home. He also served on the zoning board of appeals, the board of review and supervisor for the town of Reedsburg. Reedsburg resident Gene Hackbarth, now 80, served as the town clerk for 25 years from 1985 to 2009 and knew Roger Steinhorst during his six years as a supervisor on the town board.
Hackbarth said Steinhorst was instrumental in the annexation of town land by working together with both the town board and the city to make sure the job was done right and fair.
“He was always very friendly, he was helpful to anybody who needed some help, he was just an all-around good guy,” Hackbarth said.
While Korrie Steinhorst and his brothers purchased the business in 1998 from their father, Roger Steinhorst didn’t step back in to retirement. He helped the salvage yard sell gas, answer phones and talk with the customers, Korrie Steinhorst said.
Even when Roger Steinhorst was no longer able to drive, Korrie, or one of his brothers, would pick him up from the assisted living facility to sit and talk with customers who walked into Reedsburg Salvage. Even up until the month before he died.
“He always wanted to be out here,” Korrie Steinhorst said. “He always liked to talk to everybody coming in.”
