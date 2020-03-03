Reedsburg Salvage owners, officials remember community member

Korrie Steinhorst described his father, Roger “Jake” Steinhorst, as a generous person with how much time and involvement he put towards helping and serving others in Reedsburg and the Sauk County area.

Roger Steinhorst, a longtime Reedsburg resident, was involved in the community as a business owner and city official. He died Feb. 25 at the age of 89, Korrie Steinhorst, one of the co-owners of Reedsburg Salvage, said.

Roger Steinhorst owned Reedsburg Salvage for 40 years, back when the lot was across the street from its current location, where Viking Liquor and Brewster’s Lanes currently sit, Korrie Steinhorst said. He gave up the lot in the 1970s so Reedsburg could develop that portion of land and moved the salvage yard to its current location at 1690 East Main Street.

His other son, Traye, who also co-owns the business, said owning the Reedsburg Salvage yard was Roger Steinhorst’s biggest accomplishment because of how he built the business after starting with very little, working six days per week, mainly because of his love for serving the people who walked into business.