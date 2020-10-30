Reedsburg school put on lockdown due to suspicious person, no threat detected

An alleged threat near a school in Reedsburg put several buildings on lockdown Oct. 29 as a precautionary measure.

Law enforcement determined there was no threat to the school after an investigation.

The Reedsburg Police Department said in a press release police were dispatched to the area of Sacred Heart School at 11:17 a.m. for a report of a male subject running through the parking lot with a possible rifle slung across his back. The school reported no direct threats or entry into the building.

The Reedsburg Police Dispatch Center, patrol officers and school resource officers quickly made contact with school officials throughout Reedsburg so they could respond accordingly, according to the release. Officers responded to the schools and canvassed the area.

Officers were able to locate a 13-year-old male at a nearby residence who matched the description. The investigation determined the juvenile was not carrying a firearm while on school property, according to the release.

The School District of Reedsburg also put a notification on its website at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 29 stating preventative measures were taken at several school buildings and went into lockdown at the request of the police department at 11:24 a.m. The all clear was given at 12:24 p.m. All students and staff resumed class within the buildings.