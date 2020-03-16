Reedsburg Senior Life Center closes due to coronavirus concerns

Shear said in a March 13 interview, residents internal activities, like the exercise groups, card groups and Bingo, were still happening. However, things changed over the weekend and the Department of Health Services said the senior life center was no longer able to have communal dining or group activities and residents and tenants are being advised to stay in their rooms and practice social distancing, Shear said in a March 16 follow up email.

Shear said the senior life center has stepped up cleaning and sanitation efforts of common areas, with products its already using sufficient to eliminate the coronavirus as well as other infectious diseases. Staff who might have down time has been told to help clean common areas, he said.

Shear said the organization has talked with residents and staff about practical measures to take, such as washing hands more often, using hand sanitizer and not touching his face, mouth, nose and eyes as well as social distancing.

“I don’t think this is something that anyone should be panicking about but I do think it’s important for us to take practical measures to stop the spread the virus,” he said.