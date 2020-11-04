Reedsburg splash pad project receives $400,000 grant, anticipated to start in spring 2021

Reedsburg officials are hoping its anticipated splash pad project could break ground next spring and open by summer 2021.

But most of the timeframe will depend on the federal government’s action on distributing the money for a $400,000 grant the city was awarded from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation department. Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said the city is hoping to break ground on the project in spring 2021 and have it completed next summer.

“We hope that we can open it up for the kids next summer, at least mid-way to late summer,” Scott said of the splash pad project. “That’s our hope and we want it available to the public as soon as possible.”

Scott said the state has to apply to the federal government for the grant funds, which can take around 4 to 6 months. While the city can start the bidding process and wrap up design of the splash pad with MSA, until federal officials acquire the funds and distribute the money, no bids can be finalized or awarded.