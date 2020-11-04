Reedsburg splash pad project receives $400,000 grant, anticipated to start in spring 2021

Reedsburg officials are hoping its anticipated splash pad project could break ground next spring and open by summer 2021.
But most of the timeframe will depend on the federal government’s action on distributing the money for a $400,000 grant the city was awarded from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation department. Parks and Recreation Director Matt Scott said the city is hoping to break ground on the project in spring 2021 and have it completed next summer.
“We hope that we can open it up for the kids next summer, at least mid-way to late summer,” Scott said of the splash pad project. “That’s our hope and we want it available to the public as soon as possible.”
Scott said the state has to apply to the federal government for the grant funds, which can take around 4 to 6 months. While the city can start the bidding process and wrap up design of the splash pad with MSA, until federal officials acquire the funds and distribute the money, no bids can be finalized or awarded.
Besides the grant money, Reedsburg is planning to use a maximum of $150,000 in Webb Fund money to cover the splash pad's $750,000 to $800,000 price tag as well as fundraising efforts. Fundraising has brought in about $240,000, including a $200,000 donation from an anonymous donor, Scott said. As of Nov. 4, no city tax dollars are associated with the project, he said.
Viking Village Foods grocery store in Reedsburg has been helping with fundraising efforts for the splash pad, which was the idea of Reedsburg resident Jacob Miller who battled childhood cancer. A donation fund is also set up in Reedsburg City Hall where contributions can be made.
The city parks and recreation department approved concept designs for the splash pad in July 2019 and plans to install the new addition at Webb Park.
Supplies for the splash pad might also be an issue due to COVID-19 causing shipping delays and product shortages since many of the materials come from Canada, Scott said.
“We’re still kind of waiting to see what happens here,” Scott said. “That might be an obstacle we have to overcome but I don’t know one way or another if that’s going to be an issue. That’s just a potential issue.”
General Manager Pam Coy said the grocery store has an ongoing fundraiser, where individuals can make a donation at the checkout lane to the splash pad. While it normally holds an auction at Viking Liquor every December, the store is working on potentially planning an online auction due to COVID-19. Additional details will be on the grocery stores website and Facebook page.
Donations can also be made by stopping at Reedsburg City Hall at 134 South Locust St. Other arrangements or accommodations can be made by contacting Scott at 608-524-2600.
