Reedsburg student selected as state winner for National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Growing Program

A Reedsburg elementary school student was selected as a state winner out of over 17,000 students from around Wisconsin for growing a 20 pound cabbage for Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program.
Nine-year-old Max Muchow, now a fourth grade student at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, was randomly selected by the Wisconsin’s Agriculture Department last month as a state winner for Bonnie Plants Third Grade Cabbage Program, according to a press release from Joan Casanova, a spokesperson for Bonnie Plants. Muchow was awarded a $1,000 scholarship to go towards education for being selected.
Muchow said he hadn’t grown cabbage before but has experience raising other vegetables in his grandparent’s garden. The cabbage was planted at his grandparents’ house in Montello in May and he visited regularly to check on the plant for three months, making sure it was properly watered and nurtured until it was time to harvest, said Max and his mother, Carrie Muchow.
Max Muchow said he was surprised by the final weight of the cabbage.
“I thought it was going to be light,” he said.
Carrie Muchow said she is proud of her son’s hard work. Max Muchow didn’t set out to grow the biggest cabbage in the state when he received the seedling last May, Max said.
“It’s more of a hobby that they have when he goes to grandma and grandpa’s house. They try to keep him outside as much as possible,” Steve Muchow said. Max’s selection as the state winner took the entire family by surprise.
Max Muchow said he enjoys gardening because of the participation to choose and eat home grown vegetables. His favorite plants to grow are tomatoes, cucumbers and green beans, he said.
Muchow said he didn’t only learn how to grow a big vegetable, he also learned the responsibility that comes with the task. Carrie Muchow agreed her son learned the same characteristics.
Casanova said the program started in 1996 and grew to a national endeavor in 2002, with third grades students tasked with the responsibility of growing the cabbages to spark interest in gardening and agriculture as well as convey life lessons such as responsibility, nurturing nature and gaining confidence, she said.
One winner is picked from each state and over 17,022 third grade students around the state participated in the program last year, she said.
The entire cabbage didn’t go to waste. Carrie Muchow said she gave it to her boss to make a big batch of sauerkraut to share with her colleagues at work.
Looking forward, Max Muchow said he is excited to help his grandparents in their garden this spring.
More information on Bonnie Plants can be found on its website www.bonnieplants.com.
