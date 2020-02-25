Reedsburg student selected as state winner for National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Growing Program

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“It’s more of a hobby that they have when he goes to grandma and grandpa’s house. They try to keep him outside as much as possible,” Steve Muchow said. Max’s selection as the state winner took the entire family by surprise.

Max Muchow said he enjoys gardening because of the participation to choose and eat home grown vegetables. His favorite plants to grow are tomatoes, cucumbers and green beans, he said.

Muchow said he didn’t only learn how to grow a big vegetable, he also learned the responsibility that comes with the task. Carrie Muchow agreed her son learned the same characteristics.

Casanova said the program started in 1996 and grew to a national endeavor in 2002, with third grades students tasked with the responsibility of growing the cabbages to spark interest in gardening and agriculture as well as convey life lessons such as responsibility, nurturing nature and gaining confidence, she said.

One winner is picked from each state and over 17,022 third grade students around the state participated in the program last year, she said.

The entire cabbage didn’t go to waste. Carrie Muchow said she gave it to her boss to make a big batch of sauerkraut to share with her colleagues at work.