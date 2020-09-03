 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reedsburg Times-Press ceasing print publication
0 comments
top story

Reedsburg Times-Press ceasing print publication

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Newspapers (copy)
Metro Creative

Capital Newspapers will cease print publication of the Reedsburg Times Press with the last edition being published Sept. 17.

Subscribers will receive a letter outlining their options and advertising account executives will be in contact with advertisers.

Capital Newspapers will continue to serve the area through our digital and print products including wiscnews.com, madison.com, Wisconsin State Journal, Baraboo News Republic and Badgerland Values.

News tips and releases can be sent to bnr-news@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Sen. Wanggaard on Policing Package

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News