Reedsburg top ten stories of 2019 part I

The community center was ruled substantially damaged from floods that swept through the region late last summer. Four businesses, three houses and an apartment building also were ruled substantially damaged — where costs to fix a structure exceed 50 percent of its value.

Flood Recovery Chairman Jamie Busser said the building would need to meet certain flood plain requirements set by the state since it is located in the flood way. The options were to move the building or tear it down. He said moving expenses totaled over $1 million and the village was concerned the move would affect the building’s old structure.

Busser said the building was inundated by seven feet of water in the 2008 floods. He said during the 2018 floods the building had four feet of water on the first floor. The village looked into possibly saving the building in the aftermath of the 2018 floods. At a February community flood meeting, Busser said he was having conversations with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about the building’s future and whether it could be saved.

Busser said the 60 by 120 foot community center is a “working person building” since the village’s everyday people helped construct the building. He said it was constructed in late 1940s with land and materials donated by the village, town of Freedom, town of Westfield and town of Reedsburg.