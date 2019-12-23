Reedsburg top ten stories of 2019 part I

10. Big Cat Rescue expanding facility
Wisconsin Big Cat Rescue and Education Center is expanding its facility.
The animal rescue center in Rock Springs, that hold 21 lions, leopards, links and tigers, plans to build four cabins and expand its parking lot to accommodate for more people to visit the facility.
Founder Jeff Kozlowski, who runs the facility with his wife Jenny, said he was glad the board approved the permits allowing Big Cat Rescue to expand.
“I think it will be a great addition to the rescue and a great addition to bringing more people into the village by having something like that,” he said.
He said the organization plans to build two 730 square foot cabins including a family cabin and a one-bedroom cabin, on a hill overlooking the facility. The family cabin will have one bedroom with a King size bed and two lofted beds for children to sleep. Eventually, the organization will expand to four cabins on a hill overlooking the rescue, he said.
Each cabin will have a kitchen, dining room, a sofa sleeper, electric and running water and a deck outside to view the Big Cats fire pit, he said. It will also have couches, dining room tables, bathrooms, dishes and kitchen amenities for cooking, including a grill. One of the cabins will have a bathroom that includes wall side showers and a large Jacuzzi tub.
“We’re just having a unique experience,” Kozlowski said. “That’s why we are only going to get four (cabins) so that it’s more personal.”
The interior design is still being decided, he said. Cost per cabin has not been determined yet.
Kozlowski said the rescue plans to start construction of the two cabins after its annual Halloween event, Trick or Treat with the Big Cats, the weekend of Oct. 26-27 and complete it in spring 2020.
Besides hearing the big cats roar at night, a stay at the rescue will include entrance to the facility and the morning feeding tour, where one can watch the staff and volunteers feed the cats through a cage.
The expansion is estimated at $100,000 and the organization will fund the project, said Kozlowski. It is reaching out to volunteers to help with the project and cut down costs, he said.
9. Rocks Springs Community Center to be demolished
Rock Springs will tear down its flood-damaged community center whether or not it receives a buyout for the building.
Clerk/Treasurer Jenny Roloff said the village plans to erect another municipal building as part of its relocation plan.
Roloff said the village board approved the item at its March 18 meeting at the village fire station. The community center located on 1st Street in downtown Rock Springs hosted the village office, library, dining hall, kitchen and a reception area.
The community center was ruled substantially damaged from floods that swept through the region late last summer. Four businesses, three houses and an apartment building also were ruled substantially damaged — where costs to fix a structure exceed 50 percent of its value.
Flood Recovery Chairman Jamie Busser said the building would need to meet certain flood plain requirements set by the state since it is located in the flood way. The options were to move the building or tear it down. He said moving expenses totaled over $1 million and the village was concerned the move would affect the building’s old structure.
Busser said the building was inundated by seven feet of water in the 2008 floods. He said during the 2018 floods the building had four feet of water on the first floor. The village looked into possibly saving the building in the aftermath of the 2018 floods. At a February community flood meeting, Busser said he was having conversations with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources about the building’s future and whether it could be saved.
Busser said the 60 by 120 foot community center is a “working person building” since the village’s everyday people helped construct the building. He said it was constructed in late 1940s with land and materials donated by the village, town of Freedom, town of Westfield and town of Reedsburg.
8. Reedsburg bans vaping
Vaping or e-cigarettes use is now treated the same as smoking in public places throughout Reedsburg.
The Reedsburg Common Council approved expanding its smoking ordinance to include banning the use of vape products and tobacco use in several public places around the city, including restaurants, taverns, theaters, private clubs and retail establishments.
The ordinance also states smoking or vaping is prohibited in childcare centers, including outdoors when children are around, areas in city parks as posted, city-owned motor vehicles and equipment and places of employment.
The city already bans smoking within 20 feet on the premises of the School District of Reedsburg as well as smoking in places of employment and public places.
The ordinance mimics state law, which bans smoking tobacco products indoors in certain areas but does not include vaping. The city took up the item because it realized the bill proposed at the state level might not have enough support to potentially ban vaping, but raise the minimum age limit for purchasing tobacco products.
7. Extreme cold hits Reedsburg
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency Jan. 28 in response to the weather.
About six inches of snow accumulation was recorded by the weather service Jan. 28, with temperatures ranging between a low of 1 degree and high of 13 degrees. As of about 9 a.m. Jan. 29 temperatures were at minus 4 degrees with a wind chill of minus 23.
Chief of Police and Interim Administrator Tim Becker said the public works department started plowing roads at 4:30 a.m. Jan. 28 and would continue to do so throughout the week. He said police, fire and ambulance will be on hand to assist if needed.
Becker said police responded to a couple of accidents involving property damage and personal injury.
6. Shopko closes
After filing for bankruptcy earlier this year, Shopko announced it plans to close the remainder of its stores this summer.
According to the Associated Press, the Wisconsin retail chain announced plans to close its remaining 120 department stores by mid-June. Reedsburg Shopko Store Manager Bryan Blackard said the Reedsburg store will close. He said a closing date has not been set for the store but it will be sometime in June.
Shopko said the company was unable to find a buyer for its business. The company plans to begin winding down its retail operations this week. It will not move forward with an auction scheduled for March 19. The liquidation is expected to take 10-12 weeks.
The retailer filed for bankruptcy protection in January, citing excessive debt and ongoing competitive pressure, and began announcing store closings. The Reedsburg store, located on Main Street, initially planned to stay open. Shopko’s location in Mauston closed in March.
CEO Russ Steinhorst says in a statement “this is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts.”
Headquartered in Ashwaubenon, Shopko began with a store in Green Bay in 1962.