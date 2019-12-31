Reedsburg top ten stories of 2019 part II

The Times-Press staff has picked the top ten stories of the year. Here are numbers 5 through 1.
Town taxes increase 78%
Taxes in Reedsburg will increase by almost 80% to cover $1 million of expenses for the town, including road fixtures, new equipment and updates to the town hall.
The town’s general tax levy will increase by 78% to $253,994, a $103,413 increase from the previous year. Town Clerk Rebecca Meyer said the mill rate will increase from $1.31 to $2.33 per $1,000 of assessed value or $200 on a $200,000 home. Town Board Chairman Carl Mundth said the board approved to adopt its budget for next year at $466,450 at its Nov. 11 meeting.
Electors approved allowing the board to increase the tax levy at a special board meeting October. The reason for the increase is to repair several town roads, purchase new equipment and address maintenance repairs with the 40-year-old town hall.
While taxes are increasing, Meyer said the town’s tax rate is less compared to the surrounding areas. The city of Reedsburg’s mill rate is $10.69 per $1,000 of assessed value. The town’s assessed value increased by over $100,000 from $101,620,400 to $101,751,900 to 2019.
The board will continue its list of priorities in the coming months to determine what items need addressing in the short and long term.
“It will kind of have to pick and choose as we go through those items that need to be done,” Mundth said, adding it could be a ten year plan to complete.
Theater closes, new one planned
State Theaters is proposing to construct a six screen, 500-seat capacity movie theater on two parcels of land totaling 1.41 acres on Viking Drive, south of J’s Pub and Grill.
The Reedsburg Common Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding for the project at its Aug. 26 council meeting. The council’s stamp of approval doesn’t guarantee a movie theater will develop in the city, but makes costs a little more feasible for the estimated $2.7 million project.
The agreement with the city states it will provide a forgivable loan amount of $300,0000 in Community Development Block Grant Close money for the project’s land acquisition. One tenth of the loan will be forgiven per every year of operation and the loan will become a grant after ten years of operation. The agreement also places an irrevocable letter of credit of $310,000 until the date the theater is occupied or Dec. 31, 2020 in case the project falls through.
City Administrator Tim Becker said a movie theater will help draw people to visit Reedsburg and a great addition for residents to enjoy. Becker added a movie theater was a part of the city’s identity that was lost once its former theater, Star Cinema, announced it was closing due to damage it sustained after last year’s floods.
“We’ve had one for so long and to lose one like that that’s a big deal because we kind of associate having that type of theater available to us,” Becker said in a follow up interview after the meeting.
New school opens
The grand opening of Reedsburg’s Prairie Ridge Intermediate School was a time to celebrate, reflect and give the public an opportunity to see the new building.
For some, it was their first time setting foot into the 108,000 square foot building that took over a year to construct. Prairie Ridge Intermediate School opened Sept. 3, the first day of school for the district and servers grades 3-5.
“I wish I was a student,” one woman said as she exited the music room during a self-guided tour of the building.
School Board President Gary Woolever thanked the community, past and present school board members involved with the project, its architect Plunkett Raysich Architects and general contractor Kraemer Brothers.
“I hope you find this facility as impressive as we have to educate our area youth,” Woolever said.
Kraemer Brothers Greg Callin shared in his speech 55 companies were involved in the project and the almost $30 million building finished $352,000 under budget.
Ten classrooms at 850 square feet per room are separated into three separate “pods” with three classrooms per pod. Each pod has a locker area, bathrooms and a collaborative space in the middle with tables and chairs for group work. Teachers can supervise students in the collaborative area through large windows in each classroom.
A theme in each pod relates to Reedsburg’s natural history with sandstone bluffs for third grade, agriculture for fourth grade, forest for fifth grade and the Baraboo River in the library/main entrance.
Eight-year-old Alaena Georgeson, a third grade student at Prairie Ridge Intermediate School, showed her mother, Jamie, around her classroom. While Alaena attended class since the start of the school year, it was Jamie’s first time setting foot in the building.
“It’s very inviting,” Jamie Georgeson said of the new school. “She comes home happy everyday loving the new atmosphere. It’s a great learning environment.”
Ed Brooks remembered
Carl Mundth described Ed Brooks as “pillar in the community, but a gentle giant personality wise.”
The town of Reedsburg Supervisor recalled his first encounter with Brooks, at an annual meeting in the late 1990s for the School District of Reedsburg where Brooks was selected as a temporary chairman. The way Brooks conducted the meeting—making everyone feel comfortable and giving everyone time to speak-held a lasting impression on him.
“The way he ran that temporary chair position and kept everyone in line and moving along and feeling good,” Mundth said.
Mundth said he was still feeling the pain and grief of losing someone he called a friend, neighbor and comrade the morning of April 25, the day after the announcement the Reedsburg native, former state assembly representative and town board chairman passed away April 23 after battling leukemia. Brooks was 76 years old.
The loss of Brooks goes beyond the lifelong resident’s hometown of Reedsburg and the 50th District. It was felt around the state as several local and state officials released statements regarding the Brooks passing.
Reedsburg Mayor David Estes said in a statement, “Brooks was a proud but humble man, and always very understated about the important role he played in the development of our community and surrounding area.”
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order for all flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff, honoring Brooks for his service to the state. Evers said on his Twitter page “Ed dedicated his life and career to fighting for the people of Wisconsin and leaves behind an honorable legacy of relentless advocacy and service.”
Neighbors save man
Neighbors and first responders rescued a man just before he entered a culvert beneath a roadway after he was swept into flash floods July 3 in Reedsburg.
As water in the area quickly rose following a heavy rainstorm, Third Street resident Jessica Perea said she went out to check on her neighbors. She heard screams for help and saw another person trying to rescue a man she said is her neighbor. Perea said the water was up to his neck and debris was “slamming” into him.
“He was like ‘I’m dead I can barely breath anymore,’” she said. “I kept telling him you have to hold on.”
She called 911 and sprang into action to help. She was joined by about five other people who took turns holding his hands and arms and keeping rushing debris away to prevent him from being sucked into the basin’s tubes.
“He would help us in that situation, too,” she said. “He would never shy away from that.”
Reedsburg Fire Chief Craig Douglas said his department responded to the 911 call from 900 block of Third Street and found the man holding on by the culvert with neighbors trying to help him.
Douglas said firefighters took over and tied a rope around him to lift him from the water. The department also sent a rescue boat to the scene in case it was needed. He said the department was responding to multiple storm-related calls at the time.
He said Reedsburg police and emergency medical services assisted at the scene and the rescue took about 20 minutes. Douglas said July 3 he didn’t know the condition of the man after the rescue.
He said firefighters also responded to North Dewey Avenue for a man who had driven along the road and needed assistance getting off the road. North Dewey Avenue is under construction.