Reedsburg United Fund Auction starts Jan. 20, has goal to raise $35,000

The Reedsburg Area United Fund has the same goal as last year with its 67th annual auction Jan. 20-24.

Reedsburg Area United Fund Chairperson Jeannine Mueller said the goal for this year’s auction is to raise $35,000 by the end of the week, the same goal and the amount raised at last year’s auction. One thousand items are needed to meet the goal, she said.

The auction is biggest fundraiser for the organization and gives the money to 30 local organizations in the Reedsburg and Weston School District, she said.

“It’s just been such a part of the community for 67 years that people look forward to it,” Mueller said. “People have fun with it, the businesses bid against each other, families bid against each other. It’s a bright spot in a dreary month.”

Mueller said donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce office at 240 Railroad Street. Those who want their items picked up can arrange a time with Mueller by calling her at 608-963-9820. Items can be dropped off at the VFW Hall after 2:30 until 4 p.m. Jan. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 and 7 a.m. Jan. 20.

