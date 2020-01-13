Reedsburg United Fund Auction starts Jan. 20, has goal to raise $35,000

The Reedsburg Area United Fund has the same goal as last year with its 67th annual auction Jan. 20-24.
Reedsburg Area United Fund Chairperson Jeannine Mueller said the goal for this year’s auction is to raise $35,000 by the end of the week, the same goal and the amount raised at last year’s auction. One thousand items are needed to meet the goal, she said.
The auction is biggest fundraiser for the organization and gives the money to 30 local organizations in the Reedsburg and Weston School District, she said.
“It’s just been such a part of the community for 67 years that people look forward to it,” Mueller said. “People have fun with it, the businesses bid against each other, families bid against each other. It’s a bright spot in a dreary month.”
Mueller said donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce office at 240 Railroad Street. Those who want their items picked up can arrange a time with Mueller by calling her at 608-963-9820. Items can be dropped off at the VFW Hall after 2:30 until 4 p.m. Jan. 17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18 and Jan. 19 and 7 a.m. Jan. 20.
Reedsburg Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kristine Koenecke said in a Jan. 13 interview one chair, six hand crocheted afghan blankets and hand knitted mittens and hats have been donated so far. She expected more to follow throughout the week, she said.
One aspect changing this year is items must have a minimum $10 value, she said. Popular items that usually go for high bids include baked goods, meat, gift certificates, grocery and handcrafted items. Items must be new and there can’t be any live animals, she said. Fish or wild game must come from licensed farms, she said. Items must be donated before noon Jan. 23 because the auction needs to be off the air by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 24, she said.
The auction will air at three separate times, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. until 10 p.m starting Jan. 20. A kids auction will air at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 with items like bikes and stuffed toys up for bid, Mueller said. Farm night will air from 8 p.m. until 10 p.m. the same evening and includes items like limestone, gravel, calf feed and tools, she said.
The auction will air on radio station WRDB 1400 AM, Reedsburg Utility Channel 12 television station and live streamed through the Reedsburg Area United Fund's Facebook page. Those who want to place a bid on an item can call the auctions phone number 608-768-7000.
Mueller said those looking for volunteer to serve as cashiers, typists and runners and can contact Kathleen Gentz at 608-393-5879 or email kabob_khg@yahoo.com to sign up for a shift.
Additional info on the auction can call Mueller at 608-963-9820 or visit the Reedsburg Area United Fund Facebook page.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.